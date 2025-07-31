Lagos Is The Safest In Nigeria – Reno Omokri

Frontline social critic and presidential aide has sympathized with one Dr. Okafor, whose car was allegedly vandalized in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

He however condemned the bias reporting and feasting on the unfortunate incident by some people who labelled the state as unsafe on the account of the incident.

He opined that a State ranked 19th in the world and 2nd in Africa by the Time Out Magazine, a global media and entertainment brand that focuses on inspiring and enabling people to experience the best of their cities cannot be said to be unsafe.

Recall that, the Time Out Magazine asserted in its rating report that “Nightlife takes on lots of different forms, and cities all over the world have adapted to our changing habits when it comes to going out.

So, to uncover which cities are the best of the best when it comes to going out after dark in 2025, we quizzed thousands of city-dwellers and consulted a panel of experts to curate a list of the planet’s best nightlife cities.”

Reno Omokri in his verified Facebook account affirmed that “let me just say that Lagos is the safest major city in Nigeria. You can work from Monday to Friday without being harassed, and the state provides subsidized world-class public transportation to indigenes and residents”.

Condemning the politicization of the unfortunate event, social critic and presidential aide, Reno Omokri said, “three days ago, a gentleman named Dr. Okafor had his car vandalised in the Lekki area of Lagos. Because of that incident, he declared that “Lagos is not safe.”