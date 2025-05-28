Lagos Invests Over N8b In 143 Festivals

Share

The Lagos State Government has invested more than N8 billion to boost the creative and arts sector and attract more investors to the entertainment industry.

Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka said the investment reflects the unwavering commitment of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration to positioning Lagos as the leading hub for arts, culture and entertainment in Africa.

She said this at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Center, venue of ongoing annual Ministerial Press Briefing organised by the Ministry of Information and Strategy, to showcase achievements of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration in the last one year.

Rendering the account of her stewardship, Benson-Awoyinka said endorsement letters were also presented to one hundred and twenty four creative stakeholders’ to support their efforts in seeking sponsorship for their various initiatives.

Benson-Awoyinka said each initiative contributed significantly to cultural preservation, economic stimulation, job creation, tourism inflow and global Media visibility to brand Lagos as the creative capital of the country and one of the continent’s most vibrant cultural destinations.

She said; “The Ministry, through the Creative Arts Department, has sponsored over One Hundred and Forty-Three (143) festivals, events, and programmes from May 2024 till date, with the sum of approximately ₦8,475,238,265.00 (Eight Billion, Four Hundred and Seventy-Five Million, Two Hundred and Thirty-Eight Thousand, Two Hundred and Sixty-Five Naira) only.

“The supported initiatives span community festivals, cultural showcases, entertainment events, fashion weeks, art exhibitions, industry engagements, youth empowerment platforms, and global tourism summits.

The Commissioner also said the Ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice was working on the regulation and formal registration of beach operators in the state to enhance safety, environmental sustainability and service standards across the state’s waterfronts.

She said over ten thousand Lagos youths had been trained in industry related disciplines including film making, production management, cinematography, digital media to empower them and arrest youths restiveness as well as other social vices.

The Commissioner also announced a call by the state government for entries for the African Music Next Talent Hunt,

African Music Next, saying in the year under review, the J. Randle Center for Yoruba Culture and History and Freedom Park had attracted over fifty thousand visitors across festival days in Lagos.

This initiative includes ongoing engagements with community leaders, environmental experts, and beach operators, focused on improving safety protocols, environmental management, and enhancing the overall visitor experience across Lagos beaches.

As part of efforts to reclaim and revitalise strategic coastal tourism assets, the Ministry has successfully recovered key sites such as Topo Island in Badagry, Ilashe Beach Resort, Eko Tourist Beach Resort, and Akodo Beach—all of which are now being repositioned for sustainable tourism development and private sector investment.

These efforts form part of the State’s broader vision to transform Lagos into a world-class beach tourism destination, with safe, clean, and well-managed coastal attractions for both local and international visitors.

Also, the Ministry is finalizing a statewide Hotel Registration Platform, a major milestone in our drive for regulation, standardization, and service excellence across the hospitality industry.

The Commissioner said: “As a precaution to the influx of tourists, guests and citizens into the country due to our thriving tourism and creative industries, the Ministry has created a platform to register all tourism businesses and establishments across the state. This helps the city have the data of all tourist attractions and destinations within the state and also provides an inventory of all available hotel and Airbnb rooms in the State.

“We have introduced the use of technology whereby from the comforts of their businesses, registration can be done via our website https://lasgtourism.com and a temporary 30 day certificate would be issued pending all verifications of available information at which time a one year certificate is issued.

“Each business establishment, nightclub, beach resorts, restaurants, bars and lounges are mandated to display their certificates of registration in their respective front offices for visibility of all. We would sanction all such businesses and establishments who do not heed the call to register according to the provisions of our laws.” She said.

