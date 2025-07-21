Lagos Intensifies Drainage Upgrade To Combat Flooding

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening and expanding drainage infrastructure as part of ongoing efforts to tackle flooding across the state.

This was disclosed via a statement by Director of Publicity in the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources, Adekunle Adeshina.

The statement indicated that the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, spoke on the commitment during an inspection tour of key drainage and regeneration projects, including sites at Lagos Island, Onikoyi/Banana Island, and Parkview Estate.

Wahab explained that the Lagos Island regeneration project, when completed, will address long-standing flood challenges within the area and its environs.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress of work being carried out by the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, and the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA).

“We came to Lagos Island to assess the compliance level and ongoing work under the regeneration project. We are pleased with the pace of progress,” Wahab said.

He also visited drainage works around Gorodom Market and reviewed conditions in Ikoyi, particularly around Turnbull/Banana Island Road, a flood-prone zone.

Investigations revealed a blocked underground culvert near the Shoreline entrance, which had exacerbated flooding during recent heavy rainfall. Wahab added that government had executed remedial work and initiated further infrastructure upgrades in response.

According to him, “The level of real estate development on Banana Island Road has overwhelmed existing tertiary drains. We may have to convert one to a secondary collector to improve water discharge into the Mojisola Onikoyi system and ultimately into the Lagoon.”