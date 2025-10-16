Lagos Intensifies Demolition Of Illegal Buildings Blocking Drainage Channels

The Lagos State Government has intensified the demolition of illegal structures obstructing water channels in its renewed effort to combat flooding and enforce environmental and urban planning regulations across the state.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a statement posted on X on Thursday, explaining that the operation targets buildings constructed along major drainage corridors and waterways.

“Work is ongoing along the Airport Road channel to restore the right of way of water and ensure smooth flow across the drainage corridor,” Wahab said. “Structures built directly on the water path are being removed as part of the government’s continuous efforts to address flooding, protect lives, and safeguard vital infrastructure.”

He emphasized that the exercise underscores Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration’s commitment to maintaining a safe, resilient, and sustainable environment for residents.

Wahab also urged Lagosians to comply with physical planning and environmental laws, warning that the state would not compromise on standards or tolerate violations that endanger public safety.

In a related development, the government has issued a two-week ultimatum to traders and property developers within the Trade Fair Complex to regularise their building approvals or face sanctions.

It warned that any property found to contravene planning laws would be demolished, reiterating the government’s zero-tolerance policy on illegal construction and encroachment on public infrastructure.