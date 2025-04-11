Lagos Insists On Securing, Transforming Waterfronts

Share

The Lagos State Government has reiterated its commitment to securing and transforming government-owned waterfronts across the State.

The Commissioner for the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development (MWID), Ekundayo Alebiosu, said this on Friday, emphasizing that the initiative aligns with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s vision for a cleaner and more secure Lagos.

“MWID remains steadfast in its mission to secure and transform all government-owned waterfronts across Lagos State, in alignment with the vision of a clean, secure, and globally competitive mega city,” he said.

This declaration follows the Ministry’s intensified enforcement at the Okunde Blue Water Scheme, located along the Lekki Coastal Road, with a follow-up operation aimed at dislodging illegal occupants and dismantling newly erected shanties in the area.

According to a press release signed by Akodu Morenikeji, Assistant Director of Public Affairs in the Ministry, the operation was led by the Commissioner, who described the action as a continuation of earlier clean-up efforts and a firm deterrent to those attempting to reoccupy government-owned land with unauthorized structures.

“We cleared this large expanse of land late last year, and it is no longer business as usual,” Alebiosu said.

“Any attempts to rebuild shanties or makeshift structures on this site will be met with swift enforcement. These structures pose not only environmental hazards but also significant security risks. More importantly, they are not in line with the Lagos State Mega City Master Plan.”

He reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to the full reclamation and strategic development of the area for a world-class Blue Water Scheme and a coastal road network to serve the needs of Lagosians.

He noted that sustained monitoring and periodic enforcement exercises will be carried out to maintain the integrity of the cleared site.

Speaking further, the Commissioner emphasized that the gains recorded during the Ministry’s reclamation exercise in September 2024 would not be allowed to erode.

He reiterated the government’s determination to prevent any form of illegal resettlement on the reclaimed land.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

