Lagos Indigenes Lament, Resolve To End Political Marginalisation

Indigenes of Lagos State, under the umbrella of the IBILE Forum, have expressed deep concern over what they describe as economic and political marginalisation in their homeland.

They have resolved to tackle the barriers that have hindered their access to opportunities in the past.

Members of the forum, representing the five political divisions of Lagos State, convened in Ikeja, the state capital, last week to assess their collective situation and chart a path forward.

The meeting also featured the election and inauguration of a new executive committee tasked with managing the forum’s affairs over the next two years.

In her farewell address, the outgoing Chairman, Dr. Folasade Adeyemo, thanked forum members and her executive committee for their support throughout her tenure. She urged the incoming leadership to prioritize progress and pledged her continued support whenever needed.

Dr. Adeyemo emphasized that all members share a common responsibility to promote the welfare of Lagos indigenes at all times.

While praising the welcoming spirit of Lagos indigenes towards non-indigenes residing in the state, she lamented that indigenes often play second fiddle in economic and political decision-making processes.

“This situation can only be changed when we love ourselves and work together as a collective. Meaningful progress requires us to view the bigger picture rather than narrow individual interests,” she said.

She further noted the presence of multiple organizations advocating for indigene rights but suggested that their cause would be better served under a single, unified umbrella body.

The newly elected Chairman, Mr. Waheed Akinyemi, thanked the outgoing executives for their selfless service and the milestones achieved during their tenure.

He promised to intensify efforts to reconnect and mobilize both old and new members to increase participation and engagement in the forum’s activities.

“We will work tirelessly to advance the forum’s objectives by stepping up contacts and visitations to members wherever they may be,” Akinyemi said.

