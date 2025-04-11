Lagos Inaugurates Emergency Flood Measures As FG Warns Of High Risk

Share

The Lagos State Government has launched emergency measures aimed at safeguarding vulnerable communities following the warning of imminent floods.

This follows the Federal Government’s classification of Lagos among states at high risk of experiencing significant flood events this year. Following reports of flooding across several parts of Lagos Island— including Aroloya Street, Ojo-Giwa, Binuyo, and Oroyinyin—authorities established a temporary pumping station at the Adeniji Adele Underbridge.

This facility is tasked with clearing accumulated storm water and providing immediate relief to residents and businesses alike.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, explained that the location was strategically chosen.

Wahab said at a press briefing yesterday, that: “We decided to set up at Adeniji Adele to avoid interfering with ongoing construction in flood prone areas, ensuring our flood control efforts can proceed without disruption.

“Authorities have attributed the recent flooding largely to temporary blockages in the drainage system—a consequence of construction activities tied to the comprehensive regeneration plan for Lagos Island. Wahab emphasized that these disruptions are transient, saying:

“The discomfort and flooding some areas are currently experiencing are directly linked to blocked drains from ongoing construction.

“Once these projects are completed, we expect the situation to normalise.” Residents, however, are urged to stay vigilant and cooperate with waste disposal protocols, a critical element for the success of the flood control measures.

