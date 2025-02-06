Lagos Imposes Hefty Fines For Excessive Speeding

Share

In a bold move to curb road accidents and ensure safer streets, the Lagos State Government has announced strict fines for motorists caught speeding.

The new penalties, which take effect immediately, are part of an intensified effort to enforce traffic regulations and protect lives on the state’s busy roads.

According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), drivers found exceeding speed limits will face fines ranging from ₦20,000 to ₦100,000, depending on the severity of the violation. In extreme cases, reckless drivers may also face license suspension or mandatory road safety training.

The Commissioner for Transport, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, revealed this at a press briefing on Thursday to announce the new deployment of the Intelligent Transportation Systems camera on four strategic routes to enhance traffic management and improve commuting across the state.

Osiyemi stated that the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) integrates advanced information, communication, sensing, control, and computer technologies into its transportation management framework.

“This innovative system allows for real-time monitoring and management of traffic conditions, enabling precise, efficient, and comprehensive control of transportation activities.”

He added that four new ITS sites have been deployed to monitor, manage, and enforce road traffic laws effectively.

“These sites are categorised into two key functions: Checkpoint Sites for Speed Detection and E-Police Sites for Monitoring Traffic Violations.

“For the checkpoint sites designed to detect over-speeding, one is located at Alapere, Ogudu Road, with a speed limit of 80km/h, while the other is installed at Nitel, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, with a speed limit of 60km/h.

“These checkpoint sites are strategically located to detect and deter cases of over-speeding, which remains one of the leading causes of road accidents.

“On the other hand, the E-Police Sites for Traffic Violations are installed at Allen Avenue Road Junction and Nurudeen Olowopopo Road.

“These e-Police sites are designed to detect a wide range of traffic violations, including running red lights, non-compliance with lane discipline, illegal U-turns, and reverse driving on highways.

“Through high-definition cameras and real-time monitoring systems, these e-Police sites will serve as virtual traffic enforcement officers, ensuring that drivers adhere to road regulations even when physical officers are not present. It is important to also note that enforcement will commence immediately.

LASTMA officials and traffic monitoring systems, including speed cameras and mobile patrols, will be deployed to enforce compliance. Motorists are urged to obey posted speed limits to avoid penalties and, more importantly, safeguard lives.

Public reactions have been mixed, with some commuters applauding the move as necessary for road safety, while others express concerns about potential harassment from enforcement officers. However, authorities ensure that the implementation will be transparent and fair.

Lagos residents are advised to adhere strictly to speed regulations as the state ramps up efforts to create a safer and more orderly traffic system. Failure to comply could result in heavy financial consequences and legal repercussions.

