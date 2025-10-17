Lagos Imam Urges Muslims To Participate In Politics, To Impact Meaningful Change

Imam Shakiru Ayinde Gafar(popularly Known as Mosafaye) has called on Nigerian Muslims to actively participate in politics, warning that staying away from governance creates a space for unqualified individuals to lead the nation.

Imam Gafar who is one of the Chief Tafsir scholars of the Lagos Central Mosque, made this known at the Annual State Lecture organised by The Muslim Congress (TMC) Lagos State chapter recently, to commemorate Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary, Imam Mofesaye urged Muslims to shed negative perception of politics and embrace it as a platform for meaningful change. “If politics is the yardstick through which leaders emerge, then we must be part of it.

They say politics is a dirty game, but that’s because dirty people are the ones playing it. If we want change, we must get involved,” he Quoting Qur’an 3:104/110, he reminded the audience that Muslims are regarded as the best of mankind and should not remain passive while others lead. “So why should the best sit at home while those who are not the best rule over them? We need to reflect on that,” he added.

The respected Muslim scholar urged Nigerians to reflect deeply on the nation’s journey since independence in 1960, stressing that today’s realities are a direct result of past actions.

Imam Mofesaye who represented the Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Engr. Sulaimon Oluwatoyin Abou-Nolla at the well attended event, said he has witnessed nearly six decades of Nigeria’s history, emphasized the importance of learning from the past to shape a better future.

“Our past has given birth to what we are experiencing today,” he said, while delivering the message of the Chief Imam of Lagos, adding that, “Whether we like it or not, what we are doing today will determine what we experience tomorrow.” Quoting the Qur’an, he highlighted how Allah endowed a nation with blessings, peace, and prosperity, but the people’s ingratitude and misdeeds led to hardship, insecurity, and social decay.

He urged Nigerians, especially Muslims, to return to the divine guidance provided in the Qur’an, and identify where the country is “getting it wrong,” in order to chart a path forward based on faith, responsibility, and collective moral discipline. He lauded TMC for organising impactful gathering that will drive positive change in the nation and the Muslim community.

Imam Mofesaye also addressed fears surrounding implementation of Shari’ah especially in the southwest, attributing the negative perception to ignorance and misinterpretation. “Many are scared when Shari’ah is mentioned because they don’t understand it. But we have a duty to educate and correct this narrative,” he concluded.

Earlier in his lecture, the Grand Mufti of the Conference of Islamic Organisations (CIO), Sheikh Dhikrullah Shafi’i made a new call for the establishment of Shari’ah courts of appeal in southwest states, saying that the demand is not a privilege but a constitutional right that should not cause any social unrest.

Sheikh Shafi’i noted that while north ern states have fully integrated Shari’ah into their legal systems with active Shari’ah courts handling a range of civil and personal matters, the South-West region has yet to follow suit despite constitutional provisions.

He described Shari’ah as a comprehensive legal and ethical system guiding all aspects of a Muslim’s life from worship to family, business and governance and not limited to criminal law or punitive measures as often misrepresented. Govt official admonishes Muslim women to overcome barriers with confidence and competence.

Also speaking at the event, Deputy Director of Health and Social Welfare at the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Lagos State Directorate, Hajia Tiamiyu Aishat Bolanle, admonished Muslim women to face societal challenges with confidence, competence, and faith. She highlighted that while Muslim women often face discrimination and are looked down upon in positions of authority, the key to overcoming such barriers lies in being prepared and committed.

“Women face challenges, especially in leadership, and Islamically, there are perceptions about women’s roles. But once you’ve acquired the necessary qualifications and skills, you’ll speak with confidence and carry out your duties effectively,” she said. The NOA official encouraged Muslim women not to shy away from public engagement despite cultural or religious limitations often misinterpreted.