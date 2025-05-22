Lagos Identifies Ikeja, Island, And Lekki As Crime Hotspots

Share

…laments overstretched correctional facilities

The Lagos State Government has identified Ikeja, Lagos Island and Lekki as the top three areas with the highest crime rates in the state.

This was disclosed by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Lawal Pedro (SAN), during a ministerial press briefing to mark the second anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office.

According to Pedro, statistics from the Lagos State Criminal Information System (LCIS), show that between January 2024 and May 2025, these three areas had the highest number of reported crimes.

The LCIS has recorded a total of 74,962 cases/inmates across the state from 2018 to May 2025.

The Commissioner lamented the pressure on the state’s correctional facilities, which are operation g at 106% above capacity. As of May 2025, the combined inmate population stood at 9,096, far exceeding the infrastructure’s built capacity.

Share