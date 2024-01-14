Lagos-Ibadan Highway Expansion Joints as Accident Traps

From the Lagos end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, going inward Mowe/Ibafo are 42 expansion joints on the bridge down to the Wawa bus stop. These expansion joints have widened the concrete by the sides and are broken at the edges including the iron used in holding the joints. They have become visibly exposed to the eyes and injurious to vehicle tyres, thereby, making the journey on that route bumpy. Motorists lament that the widened expansion joints usually cause damage to vehicles, especially to vehicle parts like the shock absorbers, ball joints tyres and causes some bolts and nuts to be loose.

Sunday Telegraph observed that the expansion joints are faulty from the third down to the 25nd, with the third, eighth, nineth, 10th, 12th and 25th being the worst. All the expansion joints were patched but done shabbily as the joints became a bit high, making journeys rougher and not body friendly. Soon, the patches gave way, got broken, creating wider holes on the highway. While motorists, mostly commercial drivers lament the gradual damage to their vehicles on the expressway, passengers also complain of drivers’ carefree attitude on that route.

Femi Abdul, a passenger told Sunday Telegraph that most of the commercial drivers are naturally careless; “otherwise, they should be able to navigate this route pending the time our insensitive government would respond.” Abdul added that government would respond only when calamity befalls them or a close family member of theirs. “Our government is very selfish. They respond to situations only when there is something for them to benefit or when they are adversely affected,” he said.

For Sidney Atitebi, an architect, whose office is in Ilupeju but lives in the Magboro area of Ogun State, he wished that there were other routes in and out of his house and place of work. He told Sunday Telegraph that, “it is not as if government officials don’t pass through this route now. They do but they may not have the feeling like we common people do. Their own vehicles are well cushioned with solid shock absorbers and good brake pads. So, when being chauffeur-driven at high speed on this highway, they wouldn’t know because they don’t feel it.” He added that he maintains his Toyota Highlander regularly on a monthly basis with about N50,000.

“It sounds ridiculous, right, that I say I maintain my car with about N50,000? It’s actually more than that because I don’t service the entire car but just the legs. I do change regularly shock absorbers, brake pads and ball joints, due to this bumpy highway. I am not talking of brand-new motor parts but used ones that we call ‘Tokunbo’. Sometimes, I ask my mechanic to gas my shock my absorbers since it can last for a month. Reason is that, no matter how good or new a part is, this route would weaken it and de- stroy it in matter of days,” he said.

Atitebi explained further that some part of the highway has the expansion joint horribly widened with pot holes besides, making no escape route for motorists who have no choice but to helplessly bump into the holes caused by the open joints. Grace Ayang does her business in Oshodi but lives in the Ibafo axis of Ogun State, meaning that it is a compulsory daily journey in and out of the route for her. For her, she doesn’t drive but she described the journey to and from as grumpy and painful. “I am almost becoming addictive to paracetamol and pain relief medicines because of the route plus my personal stress at work,” she said.

Folarinsola Sunday said: “Our government will remain indifferent for as long as the road still serve us all. Or until, disaster befalls this bridge, that is when they will respond with fake expression of concern. They will now give promises of heaven that does not exist.” Sunday told Sunday Telegraph that ever since God was gracious to him to have escaped an accident on the road, he has stopped driving his car through that bridge on a regular basis. He recounted an ugly incident that nearly claimed his life on the bridge.

He said while trying to meander through the open joints, also trying to escape the pot holes, an interstate bus with passengers and on a high speed was on his own right of way, while he was not on a high speed, thought he could move faster before the interstate bus would catch up with him. Unfortunately, while doing that, he said his front tyre on the left side flew while his car summersaulted. The bus which was on high speed veered to the other side of the road, unfortunately, another car was on that route. “But God was kind as that car coming wasn’t on speed at all like the bus was. So, there was enough room to avoid a collision and an ample time for the driver of the bus to manoeuvre. But it was scary; blood pressures rose. Thank God that no life was lost.

We were both trying to avoid the holes and at the same time to speed to pass the open expansion in the middle,” he explained. However, on the other side of the highway, coming to Lagos, from the Wawa bus stop down to the block industry beside the Kara market, the reporter also counted 42 expansion joints with about eight faulty expansion joints in the middle of the highway. They are wide and roughly bumpy. Motorists and transporters, who spoke with Sunday Telegraph pleaded with whichever government agency responsible for the highway to please tackle it urgently before greater calamity befalls them on that route.