Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: Where Fresh Asphalt Meets Old Ghosts

Despite billions of naira spent on a protracted rehabilitation, fatal crashes haunt Nigeria’s busiest economic corridor. The recent scare involving global boxing star, Anthony Joshua, is not an anomaly but a symptom of a deeper, systemic crisis on a road caught between tangible progress and perpetual peril, YEMI OLAKITAN writes

On that stretch of the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway where fresh asphalt gleams under the sun, fate intervened with a cruel precision that spared one life while claiming others. British-Nigerian boxing icon Anthony Joshua escaped death by a matter of minutes, and a change of seats.

Anthony Joshua

The former world heavyweight champion had been sitting in the front passenger seat of a Lexus SUV when his driver asked him to move to the back, on account of his size obstructing the side mirror. Joshua obliged. Moments later, the vehicle crashed on the busy highway, killing two of his companions.

The victims were identified as Ayodele Kelvin Olu, 36, a Nigerian-British citizen, and Gami Sina, also 36, a British national. Both men died at the scene, another grim addition to the long list of lives the expressway has claimed over the years.

The circumstances surrounding the crash emerged days later through the driver’s legal counsel. Kayode Adeniyi, 46, who has worked as Joshua’s driver for more than three years, is now in custody and facing four criminal charges, including dangerous and negligent driving, as well as driving without a valid licence.

According to his lawyer, Olalekan Abiodun, the seat swap may have saved Joshua’s life. “The journey began in Lagos,” Abiodun said, explaining that Joshua initially took the front seat. “But my client asked him to move because he could not see properly. Anthony is a big fellow, and he was blocking the wing mirror.”

Joshua reportedly moved behind the driver, while another passenger took the front seat. Shortly after, the SUV slammed into a stationary truck parked by the roadside. The driver has pleaded not guilty, insisting the crash was the result of brake failure. “He says the brakes did not work,” Abiodun added. “He tried to swerve and avoid the truck, but it was too late.”

Family members of the driver echoed that account in court, painting a picture of a routine trip gone wrong just minutes from its destination in Sagamu. “He was following the speed limit,” one relative said. “They had picked Anthony and the others up from the airport and were almost there.

If that truck wasn’t parked illegally, this wouldn’t have happened.” Kayode appeared in court wearing a black kaftan and pleaded not guilty to all charges. Police spokesperson, Oluseyi Babaseyi said the driver remains in custody as investigations continue.

He was granted bail in the sum of N5 million with two sureties, while the case was adjourned to January 20, 2026. By midweek, Lagos and Ogun state authorities confirmed that Anthony Joshua had been discharged from hospital.

His survival stands in stark contrast to the loss of his friends, a reminder that on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, survival often comes down to chance, timing, and a single, fateful decision made in motion. Joshua’s accident made global headlines.

But for the millions of Nigerians who commute, travel, and work along this axis daily, it was merely a high-profile example of a grim, relentless routine. A pressing, frustrating question echoed across social media and expert circles: How can a road, receiving the most extensive and expensive rehabilitation in recent history, remain such a notorious killer?

An important national highway

The Lagos–Ibadan Expressway is not just a road; it is a corridor of movement that binds Nigeria together. Stretching roughly 128 kilometres from Ibadan in Oyo State to Lagos, the country’s commercial nerve centre, it serves as the primary gateway between the South-West and nearly every other region of the nation, northward, eastward, and deep into the southern hinterlands.

Commissioned in August 1978 during the military administration of Lieutenant-General Olusegun Obasanjo, the expressway holds the distinction of being Nigeria’s oldest major highway.

Built in an era when long-distance road travel symbolised national ambition, it was designed to carry commerce, people, and promise between two cities whose relationship defines much of Nigeria’s economic life. Nearly five decades later, that promise bears a heavy load.

The expressway is among the busiest inter-state routes in Africa, taking an estimated 250,000 passenger car units daily. From articulated trucks hauling fuel and food, to commuter buses, private cars, and luxury SUVs, the traffic rarely sleeps.

Every hour, it absorbs the weight of a nation on the move. The road cuts through Oyo and Lagos states, linking major urban and industrial hubs and feeding into other critical arteries such as the Lagos–Abeokuta corridor and the Oshodi–Apapa axis.

It is a central spine in Nigeria’s highway system, overseen by the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, and repeatedly targeted for rehabilitation in recognition of its strategic importance. Yet, for all its significance, the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway has acquired a darker reputation.

Its sheer volume of traffic, combined with years of wear, roadside obstructions, and human error, has turned long sections into danger zones. It is a road where history, commerce, and tragedy may converge. The Lagos–Ibadan Expressway is a symbol of both Nigeria’s connectivity and its contradictions as many international media has confirmed.

The BBC, in particular, has chronicled the road’s most defining moments, often when movement gives way to tragedy. Its reports have ranged from tanker explosions that turned the highway into corridors of fire, to protests that froze traffic for hours, sometimes days.

Earlier incidents linger in the archive. In June 2025, a fuel tanker explosion along the route killed at least two people, incinerated vehicles and forced the closure of large sections of the road. The images, blackened asphalt, twisted metal, and smoke hanging in the air, were familiar to commuters who had seen similar scenes before.

New Telegraph findings report that congestion is another constant experience. The expressway’s traffic jams have become almost as newsworthy as its accidents.

In May 2025, protests by the National Association of Nigerian Students over student loan policies brought movement to a standstill, emphasising how easily the artery can be blocked, and how quickly the effects ripple across Lagos and beyond. Across these reports, a pattern emerges.

Reckless driving, illegally parked trucks, mechanical failures and the sheer pressure of traffic repeatedly feature as contributing factors. Each incident may differ in scale or circumstance, but the underlying risks remain stubbornly familiar.

Reported crashes

On Friday, January 23, 2026, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority confirmed the death of a trailer driver in an accident that at the Otedola Bridge section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed that the resulting gridlock extended towards the Kara axis of the expressway.

On Saturday, July 3, 2022, 11 persons reportedly lost their lives to multiple auto crashes near Isara Bridge, Ogere, off the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Seven other persons also sustained varying degrees of injuries in the inferno that resulted from the accident.

On December 10, 2025, three family members were reported dead, with many others injured in another crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway On January 2, 2026, six persons were reported dead, while two others sustained severe injuries in a road accident at NASFAT Junction along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The crash, which occurred at about 2:36 p.m. on Thursday, New Year’s day, involved a Mazda commercial bus and a Volvo truck. The 18-seater bus was reportedly travelling from Lagos when it ran under a truck coming from Ibadan that was making a U-turn near the NASFAT area.

The Lagos–Ibadan Expressway is a road that Nigeria cannot do without, yet has struggled to tame. It is a vital corridor that fuels the economy and connects regions, even as it continues to demand lives, time and vigilance, a highway where progress and peril travel side by side.

Nigerians speak

New Telegraph in an Interview with Oluwabori Moses, CEO of Bori Famous Enterprises, he opined that the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway should not be portrayed as a dangerous road because of Anthony Joshua’s incident. “We must take into account that accidents happen everywhere and there are many factors that may contribute to that.

The road is busy no doubt and human factor cannot be underestimated. Many drivers drive recklessly and are careless. “It also points to the fact that more attention is needed on the Lagos Ibadan Expressway to make it accident free or to reduce accident to a minimum.

I will call on the Federal Government of Nigeria to take a second look at the Lagos Ibadan Expressway and put whatever is needed on that road to make it compete with other roads abroad,” he said.

Government’s Interventions

Successive governments have poured money and promises into the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, each administration inheriting both progress and pressure from the last. Under former President Muhammadu Buhari, the road became one of the Federal Government’s most heavily funded infrastructure commitments, absorbing vast public resources in a bid to tame a highway that had long outgrown its original design.

In the 2023 appropriation bill alone, the Buhari administration earmarked N248 billion for the project. Yet by the time he left office in May 2023, the work remained unfinished. The expressway, like many national projects before it, was passed on, partially renewed, still incomplete, to the incoming administration of President Bola Tinubu. The financial footprint of the project tells a story of shifting realities.

Originally conceived at a far lower cost, the 127.6-kilometre reconstruction expanded over time as designs were revised, inflation rose, and additional works were added. Funding was drawn from multiple sources, including the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund, the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, and Sukuk bonds. By 2022, official figures placed the total cost at N311.4 billion, with N99.6 billion already released at that stage.

Construction was split into two major sections. Julius Berger Nigeria Plc handled the 43.6-kilometre stretch from Lagos to the Sagamu Interchange, while Reynolds Construction Company took responsibility for the longer 84-kilometre Sagamu–Ibadan segment.

Together, the two firms worked on what had become one of the most closely watched road projects in the country. By the third quarter of 2023, shortly after Buhari’s exit, both sections were reported to be roughly 94 per cent completed, a measure of substantial progress, but also a reminder that the last stretch of public infrastructure is often the hardest to deliver.

The final phase, including finishing works and commissioning, fell to the Tinubu administration, which approved additional funding and eventually brought the long-running project to completion. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration completed the main reconstruction and expansion of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway project that was started by the former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

The expressway reconstruction, a major legacy project, initially had a target completion date in late 2023, but experienced some minor delays in the final few kilometers near Lagos due to technical issues with soil composition. The Tinubu administration finalised the remaining works.

The administration prioritised the completion of several other inherited legacy projects, including the Sagamu to Ibadan section of the road which was virtually commissioned by President Tinubu on May 31, 2025, alongside other national infrastructure projects.

While the main carriageways are completed and in use, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) under President Tinubu approved additional works, such as new flyovers, underpasses, pedestrian bridges, and ramps in specific sections (like at Soka, Boluwaji, and Muslim areas) to enhance safety and traffic flow.

The project was largely funded through a tripartite arrangement involving the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), and executed by two main contractors, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc (for Section I, Lagos-Sagamu) and Reynolds Construction Company (RCC) (for Section II, Sagamu-Ibadan.) As recent as November, 2025 the Federal Government had carried out repairs on damaged expansion joints on specific bridges along the Expressway, according to reports.

The Speed Illusion: A deadly gift of good roads

New Telegraph findings reveal that the most immediate and palpable culprit in the issues of road crashes is speed. The freshly laid, wide, smooth lanes are an open invitation to unleash horsepower. “Before, potholes, undulations, and chaotic sections like the old Kara market were natural, involuntary speed breakers,” explains Engineer Tunde Akinola, a transport consultant with decades of experience.

“Now, drivers see a perfect, inviting surface and their right foot gets heavier. The road engineering encourages highwayspeed travel, but the driver mentality, vehicle roadworthiness standards, and enforcement haven’t evolved at the same pace.” The result is a deadly mismatch, vehicles hurtling at 120 km/h and above on a road that still lacks a true motorway culture.

The design speed may be high, but the operating environment remains that of a conventional road with multiple at-grade intersections, roadside businesses, and unpredictable entries.

The Human Factor: The Unrehabilitated Mindset

However, to blame the improved road alone is to miss the forest for the trees. The reconstruction did not, and could not, reconstruct driver’s behaviour. This is the core of the crisis. In an Interview with Nigerian business woman and entrepreneur, Mrs Seyi Oduala, CEO, Classic Sambus Stores, she opined that the Federal Government should put speed limits on the expressway. Stationary vehicles, any damaged or spoilt vehicles should be removed immediately.

Apart from the fact that such vehicles cause accidents, unscrupulous individuals can use such vehicles as hideouts to commit crimes. Generally, the road is good after the Federal Government has done extensive repairs, but some additions such as cautionary signs at major turnings are necessary.”

Speaking further, Mrs Oduala added that, “the government should put more Federal Road Safety officials on that road and police men to ensure speed limits. They’ve also built pedestrian bridges on places such as Mowe Ibafo, these has prevented accidents in the case of pedestrian crossings.

“Street lights are also important in the nights to light up every nooks and crannies of the highway. The smoothness of the road will tempt drivers to increase speed, strong law enforcement will ensure compliance to law. It’s also important for the Federal Government to install CCTV cameras to monitor whatever is going on on that road at any time,” she said. “Lane discipline is virtually non-existent.

The common sight of a 40-ton truck attempting to overtake another 40-ton truck on a gentle gradient, creating a rolling roadblock that can last for minutes, forces impatient car drivers into deadly, blind-side swerves,” says Oduala.

Also speaking to New Telegraph, Evangelist Ezekiel Keith, of the Mountain of Fire Ministry, opined that the “Spiritual Bus” Mentality: A persistent and dangerous belief held by a subsection of commercial drivers is that their vehicles are spiritually protected (e no go happen or God is in control).

“This fatalism leads to outrageous risk-taking: overtaking on blind curves, driving with worn-out tyres, overloading vehicles, and operating under severe fatigue. Safety is outsourced to divine intervention rather than mechanical integrity and prudent driving.

While, we as Christians should believe in divine protection, we must also combine our faith with action. Faith alone does not protect us unless we take precautions to ensure our safety and protection,’” he said. According to Mr Ezekiel, “the economic pressure on drivers is immense.

Tight schedules set by transport owners to maximise profits mean drivers often operate under extreme fatigue. To stay awake, many resort to cheap stimulants like kolanuts, cheap spirits, and even prescription drugs. “The post-rehabilitation faster travel time often translates to demands for more round trips, not more mandated rest periods.

There is no amount of prayer that can protect one with this kind of recklessness,” he noted. The expressway serves as the primary route for trucks from Apapa and Tin Can Island ports into other parts of the country. Many of these vehicles are poorly maintained, overloaded, and operated by drivers with questionable training.

Parking indiscriminately on completed sections to rest or due to breakdowns without adequate warning is a recurring trigger for pile-ups. Mr Gbolahan Oluwafemi, a musicologist and sound engineer also asked, “where are the advanced warning signs for sharp curves, like those around the Ogun River Bridge or the Sagamu interchange? Where are the consistent, visible speed limit signs, variable message signs for incidents ahead, and reflective lane markers? Drivers are often navigating by memory and reflex, not by informed guidance,” he said.

Speaking further, Mr Gbolahan said, “The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway lacks a robust, rapid emergency recovery system. A single broken-down truck, often without placing a warning triangle 200 meters behind as required by law, can become a deadly obstacle like in the Anthony Joshua and friend’s accident. The “build-ups” caused by such incidents quickly become hotspots for reckless overtaking and subsequent collisions.”

He also noted that, the FRSC is perennially understaffed and under-resourced for the sheer volume and complexity of the corridor. While they maintain notable presence, especially during festive periods (ember months), consistent, technology-aided enforcement of speed, lane discipline, and vehicle roadworthiness is required.

The absence of speed cameras and a functional vehicle database system limits effectiveness. The human cost is not abstract. It is documented in bloody headlines, a sample of which paints a horrifying picture of persistence despite improvements.

As noted by an X user, Pastor Okezie J. Atani, in a poignant post accompanying a video of the road: “This is Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and it is one of the smoothest roads in Nigeria as a whole…

You see that white SUV parked at the untarred side of the road at the beginning of the video? That’s where the truck was parked and the SUV left the road and rammed into it in that unfortunate accident…” His observation captures the deadly dichotomy: a beautifully paved road adjacent to a lethal, unmanaged shoulder.

Solving the crisis on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway requires a fundamental paradigm shift, from viewing it as a construction project to managing it as a complex, high-risk transportation corridor. The focus must move beyond the asphalt to the holistic system.

Immediate completion of safety hardware

The Federal Ministry of Works must urgently install functional, solar-powered lighting at all interchanges, bridges, and high-density community areas. Erect all missing signage, including advanced warning, mandatory speed limits, and curve signage, to international standards.

The Federal Government must also fast-track the construction of all designated pedestrian bridges, this is a non-negotiable life-saving intervention and install automated speed cameras (Section Control) at known black spots and along the entire length to deter speeding.

The FRSC, supported by the Federal Government, must be empowered with a dedicated, well-equipped patrol team for the corridor with tow trucks and incident management vehicles. Authority and technology to enforce lane discipline, especially the misuse of shoulders.

A partnership with transport unions to mandate digital logbooks for commercial drivers to track and enforce rest periods, combating fatigue, was suggested by Mrs Odualah Most of the Nigerians that spoke with the New Telegraph agreed that a sustainable public awareness campaigns using television, radio, and social media is necessary.

This campaign must showcase the brutal consequences of reckless driving specifically targeting parks and unions of commercial drivers. Transport companies must also be held accountable for the conduct and wellness of their drivers.

Regular, mandatory vehicle safety certifications must be verified and enforced at entry points, while dedicated emergency response bays should be strategically located on that road. Ambulances and trauma centres must be equipped to handle road crash victims, leveraging the “golden hour” principle to save lives.

The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway rehabilitation was a necessary and monumental step. It has alleviated logistic bottlenecks and boosted economic productivity.

However, it has also inadvertently created a faster, more efficient pathway to death and injury because the surrounding ecosystem of safety was treated as an afterthought. In the words of Pa Ajibola Theophilus, a retired civil servant, “The fresh, black asphalt now stretching from Lagos to Ibadan is a canvas.

It currently tells a story of potential unfulfilled, of speed unchecked, and of lives considered collateral damage in the rush for development. The challenge for the government, regulatory bodies, transport unions, and every citizen who uses that road is to rewrite that story.

We must collectively inscribe upon it a new narrative of discipline, respect for life, and intelligent management. Everyone has a part to play.” Until then, the lane of death will continue to claim its victims, unimpeded by the very progress meant to set them free