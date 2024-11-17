Lagos/Ibadan Expressway: Unending Agonies, Nightmares for Motorists, Commuters

Share

It was a project that was meant to last for a few weeks or just couple of months. But OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI-SOLANKE reports that the repair of expansion joints on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway by Julius Berger has become not just a nightmare but a terror to users of the road. That is even as there are no adequate explanations on why the project has taken 8 months and still ongoing

The tales of woes on the Lagos/Ibadan expressway is not anyway and anytime abating. As a matter of fact, it is biting real hard into bone marrows of both motorists and commuters.

For the past eight months running, motorists and commuters have been gnashing their teeth and counting their losses on daily basis. They also lament the effect of the traffic snarl on their health. They complain of spending more time on the road, thereby wasting more of their commercial time on a trip.

Akanji Lawal, a commercial driver, told Sunday Telegraph, that,“the one-way trip that ordinarily would not take more than 15 minutes from Berger to Mowe/Ibafo and Redeem Camp is now taking about 25-35minutes of our time on one way trip, thereby minimizing our profit margin.”

Olaniyi Adebowale said he had since pocketed his commendation on both the Federal Government and Julius Berger Nigeria, the construction company working on the dual carriage of the Expressway. He explained that before now, the sharp opened-gap expansion joints spoilt the spring of his car twice. Just when he was wondering about the government’s presence on the expressway, the Ministry of Works began work on the long bridge.

“I was happy that, at last, we have a government. But for the past eight months, to the best of my knowledge, on this route, it has been nightmarish and very disturbing for those of us who ply this route on daily basis,”he said.

Adebowale explained that the narrowed Barricade on the expressway makes the matter worse for both motorists and commuters.

“If care is not taken on this route, one could develop stroke. As such, I don’t go home daily any more. Still, this traffic is just incomprehensible,” he said.

Mr and Mrs Haruna Adesina complained to Sunday Telegraph that the construction agency was not serious and sensitive to the people’s plight on the bridge.

“Man hour is wasted. Imagine spending five hours of the man hour within 24 hours of a day and times by 30 days inside traffic alone? Definitely, the life expectancy on this side of the country has been reduced and our government does not seem bothered.”

The couple pointed out the likely health implication of the daily traffic on an individual.

“Also consider the mental health on this route. Frustration and worries affect the wellbeing of an individual. Also, consider the fuel consumption spent inside the traffic. It is really saddening what our government is subjecting us to this level of inhumanity,” Mrs Adesina said.

She added that Julius Berger would have fixed the earth roads on both sides of the dual carriage expressway leading from Kara, Lagos/Ibadan inward bound to Arepo/Punch bypass. Fixing the earth roads, she said, would have eased the pressure on the Expressway. She concluded that the government did not carry the people along in the policy formulation and implementation on the expressway.

The couple pleaded and suggested that government should be more sensitive and put in place monitoring system that would enable them monitor and ensure the speed of pace of work on the highway, thereby ease traffic flow on the expressway and make life comfortable.

Akeeb Sunday, a commercial bus driver, told Sunday Telegraph that the expansion joints repair would have been more reasonable, had it been carried out mostly at night, thereby reducing the mad traffic on the road.

“I can’t remember the last time I got home early to see my children before their bedtime. And because of the combination of pressure on the road, pressure from passengers, plus the harsh weather condition these days, there is no more peace in my home. My wife and I are always having misunderstanding. I flare up at any little issue raised even if it is concerning the home front. It is not supposed to be but I have suffered a lot on the road and anytime I manage to get home, I just want to bathe, eat if possible and sleep. But there are the responsibilities waiting for attention. We beg the Federal Government to please help us speed up the work repair and remove the barricade on the expressway. Sunday added that he believes Strabag, another construction company would have done better than the snail pace working Julius Berger Nigeria.

Kenneth Achu, a human resource manager and a motorist, is so full of regret for renting a house in Arepo. He explained that for past three years that he has been plying the route, he has never enjoyed his life and immediate environment because of the traffic that has become a constant feature of the expressway.

“Since, I rented an apartment in Arepo, I can count the number of times I slept at home fully. I see my family twice a month due to this traffic. For how long will this continue?”

He added that, “Julius Berger Nigeria is just taking advantage of the government’s lackadaisical attitude to the ongoing project of which, we, the citizens are the victims of that laid back attitude. Julius Berger doesn’t care about Nigeria, honestly. We have indulged them for too long. The Minister of Works should revoke their licence to continue the work on the Expressway. There are better and more competent companies that can handle it faster and tidier than Julius Berger.”

As far as Tonye Ayawei is concerned, the repair on the Expressway is unending and so is its attendant frustrations.

“ I am very sure when they eventually get through with the repair, another project will pop up on this expressway. I strongly believe it is a milking pipeline for some government officials, who don’t have the interest of the people at heart. I remember the many months of suffering on this route when they were carrying out the major repair. Why couldn’t they repair the expansion joints along as well? But, because they will always have a reason to embezzle funds, reason we are being subjected to this level of suffering. They should know that it would not always go on like this.”

Christiana Njoku, a business woman, lamented the constant traffic on the expressway. She explained that it has impacted her business very negatively.

As a dealer in Cow Skin (Ponmo), she goes to Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State, where she gets supplies and takes them to Agege and other markets in Lagos. Meaning that she plies the expressway daily.

“But the traffic is telling seriously on my health, giving me high blood pressure, as I longer have no resting moment any more. I finish supply round my customers and by 5pm. I am already heading back home in Ibafo area of Ogun State but I don’t get home until 8 or 9pm, when I would have been too tired to pay attention to my motherly and wifely roles in the house.

“After all of those stress, I go to bed by 11pm and by 5am, I am already on my way to Ijebu-Ode to get supply and that goes in a circle daily, seriously affecting my health,” she complained bitterly.

Some group of Journalists living in that axis and working in Lagos, are constantly on High Blood Pressure,(BP) medications and analgesics-paracetamol and sachets of Alabukun because of the traffic they constantly face on their way home.

There was this terrible day for them that they nearly slept on the road because of the traffic. Their car broke down midnight-12:05am from 10:40pm that they had joined the traffic. It was a hellish night for them especially as no one came to their rescue.

“Three of us inside my car that night were perplexed, didn’t know what to do. The car wouldn’t start at all. Motorists were just passing us by, fighting for the road in order to beat the traffic. Eventually, by 12:33am, a towing van pulled up by our side and offered to help for a fee-N40,000. We finally settled for N12,000 (that was all I had o me that night) from the second roof to Asese,” he said.

The Journalists believed that it was the barricade that was causing the traffic snarl with attendants of vehicles breakdown accompanied with frustrations and body aches on the expressway.

Cornelius Ayorinde, a motorist and his colleagues also got to the bridge- Lagos/Ibadan inward bound at 10pm but got home 1am midnight.

“I tell you, it was a nasty experience that no one prays for. That night, I wished I could abandon my car and jump on a bike but it was not possible,” He said.

On getting to the front portion of the road, he and his colleagues discovered nothing but the narrowed barricade plus the police officials adding to the traffic, extorting drivers under the guise of coordinating the traffic by crossing the road with their van.

The general complaints by most commuters, who spoke with Sunday Telegraph, was the effect of the traffic on their wellness, bodies and health.

Majority of them complained bitterly that they have lost their peace of mind and vitality to the heat and stress of traffic.

For two months at a stretch, Sunday Telegraph observed beehive of activities of traffic and open market from the beginning of the bridge of the Lagos/Ibadan inward bound Wawa bus stop, end of the long bridge.

From the second red roof towards Wawa bus stop, there is a barricade narrowing the former free expressway, thereby trimming free flow of vehicles into single lane. It is this single lane that all moving vehicles rush to occupy for passage at once and consequently causing scratching and clashing of vehicles. That is even mild, compared to vehicles breaking down along the corridor or middle of the slow moving vehicles.

According to a motorist whose vehicle broke down on the road, it is either the vehicles did over heating due to the snail movement of vehicles or low fuel among other issues. The general plea the road users on that axis, who spoke to Sunday Telegraph is that the Federal Government should hurry up to come to their aid. They are of the opinion that it was possible for government to find lasting solution to the predicament they are daily facing on the Expressway.

“It is not easy for those of us, homeowners on this axis to carry our houses on our head and relocate elsewhere. They shouldn’t add to the several headaches we are nursing, bothering from high cost of living to increase in fuel cost,” Kazeem Ogunyale on behalf of other motorists inside the traffic, said.

Another group of motorists on the Expressway said: “Enough is enough”! Our government shouldn’t kill us before our time. We no longer have peace of mind in our houses due to the pressure of this expressway. By the time, we escape the traffic. Our balls have been heated, thereby rending our manhood useless; unable to function properly at home. If government doesn’t want us to stage protest, they should urgently come to our aid,” they said.

As it is right now, Sunday Telegraph observed that there is palpable tension on the Lagos/Ibadan expressway among road users, especially commercial bus drivers, who lamented shortage on their profit margin and reduced number of trips they were usually making.

Six months ago, Sunday Telegraph visited the expressway, some of the engineers who spoke based on anonimity, said the work , ordinarily shouldn’t take more than one month of repairs but for the slow release of funds to complete the job on time.

“Even, we, engineers are not happy at the pace of work.”

He informed that the slow pace was more expensive because some materials that ought to have been exhausted at a time but left unfinished while waiting for release of fund and other needed materials to complete a phase of the work; would have to be bought all over again because that half material has been condemned.

Unlike before, when Sunday Telegraph observed the resumption of construction workers and machines actively working, no common activities right now, as at the time of writing this report.

The project and barricades on both sides look abandoned.

However, defacation on the median of the expressway is still ongoing. It is decorated with fresh and dried faeces. Also, the solar light is not really bright, although it is better than the absolute darkness it was and it indeed beautifies the longbridge in its little way.

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Works, had announced the plan to commence the repair of damaged expansion joints of the Long Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, around March, 2024.

The ministry promised that it would only take three months to be through with the repair but eight months and still counting, the repair is yet to be done with.

For most motorists and commuters, it has been an unimaginable nightmarish experience.

Mrs. Olukorede Keisha, the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, in a statement she signed, months ago, had announced that the repair would commence from 7 a.m. Monday, March 4 to March 25, 2024.

Kesha had explained that commuters leaving and entering Lagos through the Long Bridge will be narrowed to two lanes on both sides of the bridge to enable the contractor handling the repair works to commence works on the other two lanes of the carriageways.

“Thus, all road users are advised to be patient and adhere to lane discipline on both approaches to the Long Bridge and around the narrowed sections on the bridge.”

To ease the traffic during the repair period, Kesha explained that the earth road beside the Shagamu bound carriageway would be made motorable, to serve as a complimentary road, while advising other road users to use alternative routes.

Unfortunately and disappointly, the supposed three weeks of repair and plea for understanding did not hold waters as both site Engineers and Federal Government did not fulfill their promises; consequently causing untold hardship to motorists and commuters.

Bottled-neck traffic, vehicles scratching one another out of impatience, vehicles losing their springs, tyres and vehicle stabilizers.

