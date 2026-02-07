Lagos-Ibadan Expressway To Be Partially Closed For Six Weeks

The Federal Ministry of Works, has announced a six-week partial closure of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in order to carry out urgent repairs on expansion joints at Kara Bridge, Magboro Bridge, and Arepo-Punch Bridge.

The ministry explained that the partial closure became necessary to resume important rehabilitation works earlier suspended on the Lagos-bound section of Kara Bridge, following complaints by road users over prolonged traffic congestion in the area.

Ogun State Federal Controller of Works, Michael Komolafe while addressing journalists on the Kara bridge apologised to motorists for the inconvenience.

READ ALSO:

He assured that enhanced traffic management measures would be deployed during the period to ensure smooth traffic flow and safe execution of the repairs.

Komolafe said that the deteriorated condition of the expansion joints on the three bridges posed serious safety risks and had contributed to several traffic accidents recorded on that route.

“The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has directed urgent repairs to prevent further incidents,” he said.

Also speaking, the contractor handling the project, Andy Duan, General Manager of CBC Construction Company, explained the scope and progress of the work.

He said repairs on the Lagos-bound sections of Magboro and Arepo-Punch bridges had been completed, adding that work would now shift to the Ibadan-bound sections.

“At Kara Bridge, half of the Lagos-bound section has been completed, and we will now focus on the remaining portion,” Duan said.

“The expansion joints at Kara Bridge are in very poor condition and have been a major cause of traffic accidents. We will mobilise equipment over the weekend and begin full construction on Monday. Each bridge will be worked on in phases, with completion of half of each expansion joint expected within a week,” he added.

Duan further assured that safety would remain a top priority throughout the construction period, noting that barriers, warning signs, and lights would be installed to protect both motorists and construction workers.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kehinde Hamzat, urged motorists to exercise patience and comply with traffic regulations during the repair period.

He warned against driving against traffic, noting that offenders would be sanctioned.

Hamzat emphasised that the repairs were necessary to fix failing expansion joints, which had created dangerous ditches and contributed to accidents, particularly on Kara Bridge.