Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: Three Dead In Auto Crash

At least three persons were confirmed dead in a collision involving two automobiles at Kara Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Sunday.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Spokesperson for the Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the development to reporters in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to him, the incident occurred at 1:20 a.m. and included a blue Iveco truck labelled AAB 414 ZY and a white Toyota Cabster with the registration number XUR 601 XY, adding that the collision was caused by excessive speed and brake failure on the Toyota Cabster, which collided with the broken-down truck.

Akinbiyi claimed that hoodlums set fire to the truck because they assumed the driver was to blame for the tragedy.

“It took the intervention of TRACE, police and the Ogun State Fire Service before normalcy could be restored on the Kara bridge for incoming vehicles inbound Lagos at that hour,” he said.

He stated five people were engaged in the collision, three of whom perished and the other two were unharmed.

“Police and Ogun State Fire Service were contacted and the deceased were taken away by their families,” he said