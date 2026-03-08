Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: Fresh Agony For Road Users Over Daily Traffic

The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has continued to undergo routine maintenance. Much as the Federal Government wants the busiest road in the country to remain in top shape, the recurring maintenance, which road users now see as unending remains a source of immense discomfort to commuters. Hence, there is a general clamour for the upgrading of the earth roads beside the expressway to ease the burden of commuters and motorists who have several other traffic points to contend with in Lagos. OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI-SOLANKE reports.

The clamour for alternative routes has heightened among residents and motorists, living and plying the Lagos/ Ibadan expressway daily. They groan aloud and accuse the government of insensitivity to their plights regarding the Expressway. “The Federal Government has announced a six-week partial closure of sections of the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway to facilitate urgent repairs on expansion joints.”

Closure details and schedule

Start Date: Construction is scheduled to begin on Monday, February 9, 2026. Affected Areas: Repairs will focus on critical expansion joints at Kara Bridge, Magboro Bridge, and Arepo-Punch Bridge. Methodology: To manage traffic, the road width at these sections (14.5 metres) will be divided into two equal parts, allowing work to proceed in phases without a total shutdown. Operational Hours: For security reasons, repairs will be carried out only during daylight hours.

Traffic Management and Safety

The Federal Ministry of Works, alongside the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has implemented measures to mitigate gridlock: Phased Repairs: Instead of fixing one joint at a time, two will be handled simultaneously to reduce the overall duration of disruption.

Strict Enforcement: The FRSC has warned that motorists driving against traffic (“oneway”) will be arrested and penalised. Diversions: Traffic signs, warning lights, and protective barriers will be installed to guide commuters through the temporary working areas.

Separately, a traffic diversion is also in effect for the Apongbon Bridge in Lagos for six weeks, starting February 5, 2026, for asphalt repairs. The call became intense from motorists and commuters when the Federal Government announced the six weeks traffic diversion on the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

Panic gripped most motorists and commuters, especially those living along the Expressway and those who compulsorily must be ply the express to and fro on daily basis. Although, the traffic has been eased partly on the Expressway, the fear of the traffic that is soon to begin is looming, hence, worrisome.

The panic is not only expressed by those on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway. It also extends to those who ply the Lekki/Ajah axis. It’s indeed a worrisome thought, mostly for Lagosians, those living on the border town between Lagos and Ogun states.

Certainly, the thought of another and continuous thick traffic snarl to and fro with its attendant inconveniences is better left imagined. Hence, the clamour for need to grade and if possible, tar the earth roads into motorable ways for vehicles to ply.

This way, the road stress will lessen on all concerned. Majority of those who spoke with Sunday Telegraph believed that it would be a great relief should the earth roads be tarred and made safe for use. The belief by many is that there would always be some kind of repairs to do on the expressway and the government.

Agony of Commuters

Unfortunately, the stronger belief is that both federal and state governments have been established to be insensitive to the people, who use that route on daily basis. “If Government had been sensitive, they would have made the alternative routes which is the rough/bumpy earth roads on both sides of the Expressway, motorable for all users,” Mr. Taofik Alabi, a motorist said. Mrs. Grace Samson, a civil servant corroborated Alabi.

“Even if it is one side of the earth road, that is workable for a government that care about its citizens, let them do it. It would be a great relief for us,” she said. Mrs. Samson said further that, “to think of the quality of work hours spent inside the traffic is unimaginable and unbearable.”

Moyoninuoluwa Adams, an artist said, as long as the government keeps being insensitive to its people, there would never be ending to tales of woes on the Expressway. “There will never be end to stories of accidents, loss of lives and property on the expressway, if the alternative routes are not worth looking into by state and Federal Government,” she said. Fredrick Ayadi, a Tech guru, who works on the Island, corroborated others.

“There should be no debate about the alternative routes at all. It is something they ought to have fixed even before starting the construction of the Expressway.” He added that his experience to and fro Island from Mowe was unimaginable.

“I am not sure you can relate with the kind of situation I faced Monday to Friday to and fro on these traffic routes. I leave home 4am on the dot, so as to beat that traffic on the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway through to that of Lekki/Ajah axis, another round of traffic trauma.

Leaving home early morning daily makes me get to work around 8:30-9am. Coming back is the worst of all. To come out of Lekki after work (5pm)takes about 5 hours to get back home (10pm). A daily routine!” Ayadi said it seriously affected his health and work output. He recounted the several occasions he clashed with his boss, who had no idea of what it was with him from Mowe to Lekki and back because the boss lives on the Island.

“Best thing is for me to save up enough money to move out of the long distance, if I want to live long and happy,”he said. A group of commercial bus drivers, headed by Bolaji Abdulrazaq at Berger New Garage told Sunday Telegraph that no argument or delay about it, the best way to end the menace of accidents and traffic jam on the Expressway way is to clean grade the earth roads and make it motorable.

“If possible, government should dedicate the earth roads for only commercial buses. They should consider the number of industries, companies with large workers trooping in and out from these big companies at morning and evening time.

Now, we commercial buses veer off to the earth road on OPIC to drive down through World Oil filling stations downward to go pick them directly from the entrance of the companies and sometimes, we do morning runs as well (those on shift duties). Abdulrazaq added that government can also generate revenue from these earth road users and from the companies.

“They can generate revenue from both sides of the earth road users. That is from manufacturing companies on the side of Isheri/OPIC and on the other side by Kara Market, from cattle herders, who always take their cattle grazing all through the day.

Our federal and state governments should put on their thinking caps and become sensitive to be able to relate with the people and provide top notch service to their citizens. The recent traffic ease, (before the new announcement of narrowing the motorable part of the expressway) which was in part on the expressway, started from Kara bridge and ended by Arepo bus stop.

But from Arepo to Magboro, extend to MFM axis and to the Redemption City, simply put, towards Mowe/Ibafo inward, is another daily long chain of traffic from 4pm downwards. Reason is because of the continuation of repairs of the expansion joints in that axis and some constructions around the Redemption City.

The traffic snarl also extends to Arepo entrance bus stop, causing bottle neck for residents of Arepo, who tried to veer off the expressway into Arepo. The constant traffic snarl experience on that axis, has become a trauma they do not wish to linger on, for too long.

The traffic, every road user described as “horrendous” was with attendant nightmares of spending quality time in the traffic, impatience leading to multiple accidents and lots of unpalatable experiences, few weeks ago. Just last week Thursday, another fatal accident involving two trucks, occurred towards the end of the Kara bridge inwards Mowe, causing serious unexpected traffic on the bridge, leaving only one way for exit.

So many vented their frustrations- “this Kara bridge again?” “Oh no! Not again” “I am not surprised. They should just tow the affected vehicles to one side.” Sunday Telegraph has over time observed that it has become normal for traffic snarl and accidents to occur on the bridge and sometimes it trickles down to different part of Lagos and inward to Mowe.

The recent terrible experience on the expressway about three Fridays ago was an experience that cannot be easily forgotten. The traffic snarl at a point got to a standstill that trickled down to almost every part of Lagos from the Expressway down to Mowe Ibafo and almost to Sagamu Interchange.

Most people won’t forget that experience in a hurry. As a matter of fact, some are still bearing the effect of the traffic on their health. Olawunmi Adetunji, 56, a motorist, told Sunday Telegraph that his BP was yet to go down and he was yet to regain his energy.

He narrated: “I spent nothing less than three hours inside the traffic before I could manage to manoeuvre my way out of the traffic back towards Redemption Camp, through Shimawa to Ogijo, burst out through Ikorodu, Ketu Ikosi road.

By the time, I got to office that Friday, I couldn’t work properly because I was too tired and lost focus. I got home after 11pm totally worn out and useless that night.” He added that, unfortunately, the following day, he had to get up early for the office.

“At the office, I was just twisting, yawning and stretching. I had serious body ache with high BP. For this, I blame our government,” he narrated. Esther Ayade, 33, a banker, said she didn’t get to the office until 2:40pm since 6am that she left the house. Luckily for her, it was staff bus.

So, she wasn’t the only one and by the time she reported to her immediate supervisor, she was told not to worry as it was general knowledge. “But I suffered migraine from that traffic. I suffered it for two days. The relief for me was that it was weekend the following day but the traffic persisted. Our government should do something about it,” she said.

Commercial bus drivers lament too

Rokosu Yomade, a commercial bus driver, told Sunday Telegraph that the annoying part of that ‘hellish traffic’ was that the government people, who were supposed to provide way out and sensitive to the people were rather reckless and chasing them either to the left or to the right inside the traffic, for them to have smooth driving through the traffic, thereby “leaving us to languish in it.

What an insensitive government?” And I know this repair may last three months or more and that means shortage of work hour and money.” Sadly, passengers were not willing to bear the costs as well, according to him. He explained that the number of trips reduced.

Consequently, they hiked the fare by triple the normal fare but, “passengers were unwilling to cooperate. One passenger even threatened to beat me, arguing that we were all in the traffic mess together. Truly, I agreed but passengers should also see from our angle,” he said.

Another motorist told Sunday Telegraph that if truly there was a government of the people for the people, “they should make available alternative route before the commencement of work on the expressway or road maintenance. The Earth roads on both sides should been made motorable.

That way, the engineers would work smoothly and motorists too will not be subjected to this type hardship,” he stated. Ganiu Owode, a driver, told Sunday Telegraph that it would have been smoother and reasonable to work at night when the road pressure would have reduced.

“This traffic is becoming too often; consequently leading to reduced return trips and less income for us. On a normal day, I make about 15 trips a day but now with this traffic, road construction, the 15 trips have reduced to just eight trips with all sorts of road manipulations both on the expressway and earth roads. You can imagine that level of frustration,” he said.

Don’t blame us, blame FG Construction worker

However, one of the construction workers, who spoke with Sunday Telegraph under anonymity said working at night was not possible for several reasons, which included, security not provided for workers on the expressway.

Also, there is not guarantee of electricity supply. “We are not unaware of the people’s pains during this road repairs but we can’t help it. We seriously feel the pressure but we can’t help it. If the necessary powers-that-be, had fully provided all necessary tools for this job, perhaps, the pressure wouldn’t be this much.

I assure you that there are plans to construct the alternative routes, so that those living by the sides of the Expressway may have no business on the major expressway. Hence, there will be less accident and loss of lives on the road. All that is required from road users is a patience and understanding,” he explained.

Earth roads

Sunday Telegraph took a tour of the earth roads on both sides of the Expressway and observed that the earth roads burst out at Isheri\OPIC, just before Kara bridge, that is outwards Lagos and if it is inward Ibadan Expressway coming from Berger, the motorist(s) can veer off either by OPIC or behind Fatgbems petrol station down to Arepo and burst out, directly opposite Forthright Estate/Punch office.

No doubt, should the alternative routes be constructed, it would be a great relief for residents, mostly living in that axis. Sunday Telegraph also observed that the other side of the earth road towards Kara bridge/ outward Lagos, otherwise called the Buffer Zone, is another side that leads out exactly by Kara side.

On this side, the route is mostly grazed by cattle and their herders. Also, there are many shanties scattered all over the vast land. That side also served as open field for cement block moulders, Mechanics, Dredgers, Granite and Sharp Sand dealers. But the road is bumpy and dusty, thereby not making driving to be smooth on it.

During the joint repairs of the Berger axis, commercial drivers plied the earth roads mostly. They said they were left with no option but to take that route. That way, they make some half of their daily trips. However, the lessened pressure is about to wane with the work that is about to start.

In fact, Sunday Telegraph observed that the bushes, tall grasses on both sides of the Expressway have been cleared, and the piled sands on the highway have been visibly cleared. Actually, workers were seen sweeping the highway.