Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash Leaves Six Dead, Others Injured

An accident that occurred around the Foursquare Camp area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has left six passengers dead, while 23 others sustained varying injuries.

The accident was confirmed in a statement issued on Monday by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

“A total of 29 persons were involved in the crash. Twenty-three sustained injuries, while six lost their lives,” the statement said.

To prevent future recurrence and guide road users, Afolabi also cautioned motorists against the practice of mixing cattle with passengers during transit.

He noted that such arrangements complicate rescue operations and often lead to avoidable loss of life.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue, and other injured victims were taken to Oreoluwa Hospital at the GOFAMINT Camp, Ogunmakin, and Victory Hospital in Ogere.

The FRSC advised motorists to ensure regular servicing and inspection of commercial vehicles, particularly heavy-duty trucks.

Also, drivers were urged to avoid speeding, remain in full control of their vehicles on expressways, and strictly comply with road safety regulations.