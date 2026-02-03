New Telegraph

February 3, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash…

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash Leaves Six Dead, Others Injured

The Government of Ondo State Announces the Passing of SSG, Hon. Tayo Oluwatuyi It is with profound sadness that the Government of Ondo State announces the passing of Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), on January 4, 2025. He was involved in a ghastly car accident on Sunday, 15th December, 2024, while traveling to Ibadan and was subsequently hospitalised. Hon. Oluwatuyi was a dedicated public servant whose unwavering commitment to administrative coordination, policy advisory, and implementation had a significant impact on Ondo State. He served with distinction and played a crucial role in the state government, working closely with the Governor and other top officials of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). Having served government in various capacities, including as Chairman of Akure South local government, Commissioner and twice as SSG, Hon. Oluwatuyi will forever be remembered for his invaluable contributions to the development of Ondo State. The Government of Ondo State extends its deepest condolences to the Oluwatuyi family of Akure, friends, and associates during this difficult time. Further details regarding memorial arrangements will be shared as they become available. Signed: Otunba ‘Wale Akinlosotu Hon. Commissioner for Information & Orientation Ondo State.

An accident that occurred around the Foursquare Camp area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has left six passengers dead, while 23 others sustained varying injuries.

The accident was confirmed in a statement issued on Monday by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

“A total of 29 persons were involved in the crash. Twenty-three sustained injuries, while six lost their lives,” the statement said.
To prevent future recurrence and guide road users, Afolabi also cautioned motorists against the practice of mixing cattle with passengers during transit.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

READ ALSO:

He noted that such arrangements complicate rescue operations and often lead to avoidable loss of life.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue, and other injured victims were taken to Oreoluwa Hospital at the GOFAMINT Camp, Ogunmakin, and Victory Hospital in Ogere.

The FRSC advised motorists to ensure regular servicing and inspection of commercial vehicles, particularly heavy-duty trucks.

Also, drivers were urged to avoid speeding, remain in full control of their vehicles on expressways, and strictly comply with road safety regulations.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Defect Out Of Conviction, Diri Tells Politicians
Read Next

Akande, Sanwo -Olu, Others Hail Olumegbon Of Ajah For Commitment To Humanity