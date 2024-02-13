Lagos Housewife Stabbed To Death Over Water

Lagos State Police Command has arrested a woman for allegedly stabbing a housewife to death over borehole water in the Ajegunle area of the state.

New Telegraph gathered that the suspect, Cynthia Aigbondon had a minor misunderstanding with the deceased, Mrs Barakat Adio, when they wanted to fetch water at a public borehole and Aigbondon went inside to picked a knife and stabbed Mrs Adio to death.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement issued on Tuesday said the husband of the deceased, one Lukmon Adio, reported the case at Ajegunle Police Division on Sunday at about 9.48 p.m.

The husband reported that his late wife, had a minor misunderstanding with their neighbour, Aigbondon while fetching water at a public borehole close to their house.

Hundeyin said the misunderstanding allegedly resulted in the suspect getting a kitchen knife, with which she stabbed the wife of the complainant on the left side of her ribs.

“After the incident, she was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctor on duty confirmed her dead on arrival.

“The suspect was immediately arrested and the scene of the crime was visited, photographs were taken and the exhibit knife was recovered at the station.

“Meanwhile, the corpse has been deposited at the Mainland Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation, while the investigation continues,” he said