Lagos Hospital Offers N120m Free Treatment To Tackle Infertility

As part of efforts to give back to society, the StrongTower Specialist Hospital and Fertility Centre, Lagos, has launched a humanitarian initiative valued at N120 million to support individuals and couples struggling with infertility.

Announcing the initiative during his 60th birthday celebration in Lagos on Monday, the hospital’s Medical Director, Dr. Ayodele Ademola said the programme aims to make fertility treatments more accessible and affordable to those facing financial challenges.

To this end, the medical director of the facility said he would offer 60 patients free Intrauterine insemination (IUI) service within the next six months.

Similarly, he has offered to give a discount of 50 per cent, an equivalent of N1.5 million to another 60 patients who require Invitro Fertilisation (IVF) service within the same period. “IUI simply means that we are introducing the male gametes into the uterus.

And what that involves is that we are going to shorten the journey of the sperm so that there is more likelihood of survival and therefore achieving its aim. “Secondly, it is a targeted treatment; so it’s not a blind procedure.

We are going to do it at a time when the woman is most likely to be pregnant. “We are also going to stimulate that woman, rather than one or two eggs, we are looking at about three or four eggs, thereby increasing the likelihood of pregnancy.

We are also doing it in a way that by the time you process that sperm, you are removing the good and active ones from the dead and sick ones, thereby improving the chances of pregnancy.

By the time you put all these factors together, you have significantly improved the chances that that person can get pregnant.” Similarly, Dr. Adesanya described IVF as doing the fertilisation process outside the human body. “It’s not as if the baby gets into the test tube, but because the procedures are carried out outside the body within the laboratory.

“So IVF is high-tech and advanced, IUI is a lower level of technology, but also effective for well-chosen candidates. “It’s not for everybody.”

Dr. Ayodele, a consultant gynaecologist and obstetrician, however noted that beneficiaries of these treatments must concede to be documented, a condition which is aimed to ensure transparency and accountability.

Such documentation, according to the medical director, will ultimately show that beyond the announcement, the services as promised are ultimately delivered.

The medical director lamented the rising burden of infertility among families, emphasising that the joy of many marriages are often tied to the ability to have children.

“As a token of gratitude, I am offering free Intrauterine Insemination treatments to 60 patients and a 50 per cent discount on IVF for another 60 patients over the next six months,” he said. He explained that the estimated value of the initiative is N120 million, with IUI treatments costing N500,000 each for 60 patients, amounting to N30 million, while IVF, which normally costs N3 million per cycle, will be offered at a 50 per cent discount (N1.5 million) for 60 patients, totaling N90 million.

“This is a seed of hope, a gift of love, and a possibility offered in thanksgiving to God, who has done exceedingly more than I could ever ask or imagine,” Ayodele added. Giving the background to his decision to give back, Dr Ademola said, “About three years ago, I had an accident that was almost fatal and miraculously God saved me completely.

And for that, I have the opportunity to be grateful. Although the biblical mandate is for everyone to go and multiply, out there in the world today, he stressed that there is so much suffering, confusion and dilemma because people can’t explain how this tragedy happened to them.

“I discovered that for many people who would be so close to a solution, the solution is never too far.” According to Dr. Ademola, if one is adequately guided, getting that heart desire of being a mother or a father is not an impossible task in today’s modern technology.

“I am offering a free IUI within the next six months to 60 people. That does not mean we will not continue our normal treatment. But those 60 people will be people who are willing to be documented so that having promised this; it won’t be that, oh, he just made an empty promise.”

