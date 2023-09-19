Lagos HoS: Muri-Okunola resigns, says I’m ready to serve as Principal Secretary

Following his nomination as President Bola Tinubu’s Principal Secretary, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, yesterday resigned as the Lagos State Head of Service (HoS). Muri-Okunola informed Lagos civil servants yesterday that he would retire from the civil service on September 29.

He said after serving as the Head Of Service for almost five years, he had voluntarily retired from the Lagos State Civil Service and informed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of his decision. He said: “I am grateful to MG and MDG and the entire executive council, the Body Of Permanent Secretaries, and the entire workforce of Lagos State for the opportunity to serve.

“It has been a really fulfilling journey and experience, one that I will cherish for the rest of my life. “I want to thank the entire public service for your support during the entirety of my tenure as your servant leader.

“You made me shine. You helped me clear the doubts of the naysayers. “You gave me confidence and inspired my modest but fulfilled service. “I appreciate you all individually and collaboratively as a family.”