Lagos HoS Harps On Modernising Public Service Rules At Stakeholders’ Sensitisation

Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, has reaffirmed the urgent need to modernise the Lagos State Public Service Rules in order to match a rapidly evolving administrative environment.

Speaking at a sensitisation session on the draft Lagos State Public Service Rules (2025), held at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Agoro noted that although the 2015 Rules served the state well, they no longer fully address the realities of digital transformation, global best practices and changing workplace expectations.

He described the ongoing review as a comprehensive overhaul designed to strengthen transparency, enhance predictability and uphold the professional dignity of every cadre within the workforce.

According to him, “The participation of labour unions is crucial, because they are co-owners of the process and key contributors to shaping a rulebook that protects workers while ensuring accountability.”

In her remarks, Chairman of the Public Service Rules Review Committee and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Establishments and Training, Mrs. Olubusola Abidakun, said the draft 2025 Rules were the result of a collaborative, research-driven and painstaking review process.

She explained that the Committee benchmarked the document against global standards, engaged extensively with stakeholders and rigorously examined every chapter and clause of the existing Rules to ensure the new version is both fit-for-purpose and aligned with contemporary governance expectations.

Abidakun stressed that the strength of the revised Public Service Rules lies not only in their technical quality but also in the legitimacy gained through inclusive consultation.

She commended the Head of Service for his consistent support and praised the dedication of Committee members and consultants who worked diligently to shape a robust framework.

The Lead Consultant later presented an overview of the proposed reforms, highlighting innovations aimed at boosting efficiency, improving disciplinary administration, integrating technology into service processes and fostering a more predictable and supportive work environment.

An interactive session followed, during which labour representatives, directors and other stakeholders asked questions, sought clarifications and provided additional insights.

The event was attended by members of the Public Service Rules Review Committee, including Mr. Biodun Bamgboye and Mr. Bashir Braimoh; labour leaders from various unions; and Directors from the Ministry of Establishments and Training, all of whom expressed strong support for the ongoing reform process.

The sensitisation session is part of broader efforts to ensure that the Lagos State Public Service Rules (2025) emerge as a shared blueprint reflecting the collective aspirations of a modern, professional and globally competitive public service.