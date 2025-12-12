Lagos HoS Emphasizes Modernizing Public Service Rules

Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, has reiterated the urgent need to modernize the Lagos State Public Service Rules in order to keep pace with a rapidly changing administrative landscape.

Speaking at a sensitization session on the draft Lagos State Public Service Rules (2025), held at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Agoro noted that while the 2015 Rules served the state well, they no longer fully address the realities of digital transformation, global best practices and evolving workplace expectations.

He described the ongoing review as a comprehensive overhaul designed to strengthen transparency, enhance predictability and uphold the professional dignity of every cadre within the workforce.

He said: “The participation of labour unions is crucial because they are co-owners of the process and key contributors to shaping a rulebook that protects workers while ensuring accountability.”

In her remarks, Chairman of the Public Service Rules Review Committee and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Establishments and Training, Mrs. Olubusola Abidakun, said the draft 2025 Rules were the outcome of a collaborative, research-driven and painstaking review process.