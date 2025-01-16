Lagos HoS Emphasises Self-Development As CSC Conducts 2025 Promotion Exercise

Share

…says govt aims to align Notional Promotion dates with financial implementation

The Lagos State Head of Service (HOS), Mr. Bode Agoro, has underscored the importance of self-development among government employees who are keen on staying relevant in the rapidly evolving landscape of the 21stcentury world of work.

Agoro advised Civil Servants not to limit their capacity development to promotion exercises, which occur every two to four years, but to embrace continuous learning and knowledge acquisition as part of their daily routine.

Speaking during the Cross Cutting Sessions (Physical) of the Revised Structured Training Programme (RSTP), organisd by the Civil Service Commission on Tuesday at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, the HOS explained that the RSTP is meant to assesses the knowledge officers have gained over the years at their respective grade levels, with a view to further empowering and preparing them for greater responsibilities in their next grade levels, stressing that consistent self-improvement is essential for effective service delivery.

According to the Head, Public Affairs Unit, Civil Service Commis – sion, Dunkwu, O Divine, the HOS maintained that Lagos State’s status as a model public service for other states depends on civil servants’ ability to explore innovative approaches, adapt to trends, and avoid complacency.

Making clarification for the early commencement of the year 2025 Promotion Exercise, the Head of Service noted that the state government aims to align the Notional Promotion dates of all successful Officers with Financial dates, particularly those of officers whose notional dates is January 1.

“As a listening government, Mr. Governor approved the Commission’s request to commence the Y2025 Promotion Exercise earlier in order to align the Notional dates of promotion with the dates for implementing the financial implications of new grade levels.

To achieve this, the promotion process commenced in the last quarter of Y2024,” he explained.

He commended the Civil Service Commission for their proactive measures, in ensuring a smooth and efficient promotion exercise and praised the eligible officers for their conduct during the exercise, while also assuring them that observations from the process would inform necessary improvements.

Responding to a question on the number of participants in the year 2025 Promotion Exercise, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Civil Service Commission, Mr. Akinbode Obadina, revealed that a total of 6,125 Officers were eligible for promotion.

