Lagos Honours Outstanding Students At 1st Gov’s Milestone Quiz Competition

The Lagos State Government yesterday honoured outstanding students who emerged winners of the maiden Governor’s Milestone Quiz Competition, an initiative created to deepen public understanding of the state’s history, culture, and heritage.

The prize presentation ceremony, organised by the Ministry of Information and Strategy in partnership with the Lagos State Records and Archives Bureau (LASRAB), took place in Magodo.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotoso stressed the state’s commitment to leveraging technology and creative learning tools to ensure that young people develop a strong grasp of Lagos’ past and the cultural values that shaped it.

Omotoso described the initiative as a crucial step towards “catching them young” and instilling historical consciousness in the next generation. He said: “It is very exciting to see our young people take interest in the history of Lagos.

“Many say so much about Lagos, some of them know the facts and some claim what they do not know. “What we are doing with this competition is to encourage them to know where Lagos came from, who is who, and the values that shaped this Centre of Excellence.”