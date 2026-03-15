Lagos Homeowners: When Govt Agents Turn Building Sites Into ATMs

The dream of homeownership in Lagos is turning into a nightmare of systemic extortion. Residents are accusing agents of the Lagos State Building and Control Agency (LASBCA) of using demolition threats to line their pockets. That is amid safety concerns for buildings as LADESOPE LADELOKUN reports.

Heading home after school hours to get refreshed and ready for the next set of midterm tests was the original plan of Tunde Kolawole’s children. But the unexpected happened, leaving them destabilised and frustrated as every access point to their home had been locked by agents of the Lagos State Building and Control Agency ( LASBCA).

According to Kolawole, the action of LASBCA was uncalled for since he had secured a final building approval. Although Kolawole said he had not finished construction work on his building, he further revealed that he was told to begin negotiation after he was slammed with a N8.5 million fine; something he described as ridiculous, saying there was no basis for since he had contravened no law.

He, however, alleged that some agents at the LASBCA office opened up to him that they were given financial targets to meet, stating that he could seek redress in court. “They said the government gave them a target to meet. I can count more than four friends that have been frustrated to abandon their projects because of the frequent extortion by agents of the government.

I told them that even though they were sent on an errand as slaves, they should deliver it as free borns. When they came in December to place a notice on my building, I thought they were just looking for money for Christmas. After seven days, they came to lock up my building but I could still access my building through the shop there.

They came again in February to lock up the shop when they saw that I didn’t come to them. Unfortunately, the second time they came, my children could not access the building because everywhere was locked, including the shop that used to be our access point. This happened at a time they were writing their midterm tests. They could not go anywhere.

They were just stuck. You can imagine the trauma. I’ve collated all my documents. My concern is that when I went to them, I expected them to say ‘let us see what you have’. I expected them to tell me my offence. But they wouldn’t. What they were just saying was that I would pay N8.5 million. Then, I asked them the basis for asking me such.

I asked them if I was buying a new building. They said I should negotiate. Then, I asked why I needed to negotiate despite having all my papers and government approval. It didn’t make any sense. And you see, like I said, I’m not the only one. Many people got the same treatment.”

For some potential home owners in Lagos, building a house comes with tales of extortion, impunity and frustration. With reports of rocketing rents, the chances of owning a home, observers argue, is now slimmer than ever as the prices of building materials has hit the roofs. According to the National President of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria(REDAN), Akintoye Adeoye, more than 70 per cent of the people living in Lagos are tenants, decrying the absence of affordable mortgages.

“The impact we are experiencing in the country is very minimal because if we still have more than 70 per cent of Nigerians in the urban area still not living in their own houses, it is still very high. More than 70 per cent of people living in Lagos are tenants,” he said. This is even as a 2025 housing market report by the Roland Igbinoba Real Foundation for Housing and Urban Development (RIRFHUD) estimates Lagos’ housing deficit at about 3.4 million units.

With lamentations and accusations about alleged exploitative charges by agents of the government and concerns mounting over ballooning prices of building materials, amid cost of living crisis, stakeholders argue that owning a home may continue to be a mirage for millions of Lagos residents.

Like Komolafe, a number of Lagos residents shared with Sunday Telegraph how officials of the agencies of the Lagos State Government are using demolition as an object of endless extortion, turning construction sites to places of abandoned projects.

‘LASBCA officials want N500,000 office running cost in a private account’

Sharing her story, a Lagos resident, who simply gave her name as Funmi, said after negotiation brought her fine from N8.5 million down to N1.5 million for not informing any government agency before the commencement of the construction of her building, she was shocked that an additional N200,000 would be paid into a private account for office-running cost.

Funmi said she was informed that the money would be needed to buy petrol, cello tapes, envelopes, and everything they needed to run their office efficiently. “Not everyone is aware that an agency of the government must be contacted before building a house. There is low sensitisation about it. It’s not like that in Ogun State and some states I know.

If you now begin your construction without informing them, you are charged millions of Naira. Luckily for us, when we started, there was a waiver, meaning we would not pay the assessment charge by LASPPPA. Most people can’t pay the charge. Suddenly, years later, another agency of the government came, asking for building approval. But the process of getting an approval is tedious. We need to pay tax, pay for safety and pay all manner of charges. LASPPPA will delay your approval.

LASBCA will threaten to bring down your house if you don’t present your final building approval document. They do that most times to get ‘settled’. You know, no one gets comfortable when they hear their house would be demolished. They grease their palms to have peace of mind. Curiously, people who have their building approval are still even frustrated.

Their houses get locked. And the penal fee is even suspicious. It depends on your negotiation power. There is this man that has three different two-bedroom apartments. He was asked to pay N1.5 million. Another has just a three bedroom apartment, he was asked to pay N4 million. In both cases, the initial charge was N8.5 million.

It won’t stop there. I was accused of not calling government officials for assessment before I started building my house. After negotiation, I was asked to bring N1.5 million. I was also told that I would pay another charge they call ‘office running’ cost. That’s N200,000. The charge is not the same for everyone.

I know a man that was charged N500,000. When I asked them what the money is used for, they said that’s how they get money to fuel their cars and buy everything they need in their office like correctional products such as Tipex, envelopes, Cello tapes, etc.They gave me a private account to pay the money,”she told Sunday Telegraph.

‘I transferred N100,000 to Safety Commission official’s Opay account, he declared my site safe’ The mandate of the Lagos State Safety Commission is stated clearly on its website. The commission is vested with the powers to coordinate all government matters relating to the safety of lives and property of Lagosians.

“The Lagos State Safety Commission is responsible for the coordination of all Government matters relating to the safety of lives and property of Lagosians. The Commission is vested with powers to formulate policies, provide advisory and be the regulatory body on safety related issues,” its website stated.

But another property owner, who wants to be identified simply as Jaiye, alleged that the duty of the commission has now been reduced to hitting potential home owners with charges at sites and stopping work, where they refuse to pay. According to him, paying their charges certifies a site safe.

“There are also some people they call Safety Commission. Those ones threaten to disrupt your work if you fail to give them money. I remember vividly that I paid one official N100,000 into his Opay account. If you don’t pay it, they will stop you from working. After I paid N100,000, I was given something like a poster to put on my site.

It read: “This site is safe”. That’s after paying N100,000. Once you pay, you immediately get the badge of safety from the safety commission. Come and see the big cars they drive and how glowing their skins are. I hear they now charge as high as N300,000 for doing nothing.”

Death by conspiracy of corruption, wickedness?

Before the July 11, 2020 building collapse, Idowu John’s residence was located at 20, Freeman Street, Lagos Island. The collapsed building was said to have been marked for demolition in 2019. The landlord, Alhaji Wasiu Salvador, reportedly moved out of the house with his family after the building was marked demolition.

In an interview with Pulse.ng, Idowu, who lost his wife and sister-in-law to the collapse, said: “I also think the landlord moved out of the house in 2019 because of the poor condition of the house. He hasn’t come to the Island since then. I don’t know where he lives now but he may be in Lagos because he also has a house in Ikeja.”

Idowu further stated the landlord rented out his apartment after he had gone to “see” LASBCA officials, alleging an underhand deal after the building was marked for demolition. “When LASBCA officials came to the house last year, the landlord told us he had gone to see them. That’s what the landlord told my late wife because I am not always at home.

“You know in Lagos, if government officials visit your house and you go to see them later, that would be the end of what ever reason that brought them to your house in the first place.”

Victims either cut corners or don’t know their rights. Developer

Commenting, a realtor and developer, Prof Victoria Samuel, said the menace of extortion by agents of the government thrive because the victims either choose to cut corners or don’t know their rights. “Government agents that do that play on people’s psychology. They know those they play that game with.

I’ve never been a victim of such because I know my rights. If you want to be a developer, go and learn what it takes to be one, understand the government rules and when government agents come, get in touch with the agency to confirm and do your business through the office, not backdoor transactions. A lot of them aid and abet this bad government agents and they allow abnormalities to fester.

If anyone follows due process, it won’t happen but they want to cut corners. They don’t want to pay government dues. So, they become victims. There was a property of mine, two years ago, they pasted a notice on it, saying they were going to demolish it. I looked at it and laughed. All I did was to go to the agency, met the head of the agency, tendered my documents, and that was the end.

“A lot of people put up property without going through the due process, paying all the necessary fees they need to pay. So, when these agents come, they run around, get panicky, and they are exploited. They only exploit people that are vulnerable. The agents of the government that are bad understand the psyche of the people.

They know the weakness of the people and they know how to exploit it to the maximum. When society enables evil, the society will be consumed by evil. How will the society not enable evil? Get your documents complete before you even start the construction.”

Shunning infringements on regulations

Aligning his thoughts with Prof Samuel, former President, Nigerian Institute of Building, Kunle Awobodu, said although there are concerns over exploitation for personal gains, citizens must ensure they don’t infringe on regulations. “If you don’t contravene and you build according to national building code and you do not infringe on regulations, why should you be extorted?

So, you will now be in a position to resist any attempt at extortion. It’s only if you’re in a way avoiding doing the right thing, then you could become a victim of extortion. Although in every organisation, there will be bad eggs; bad eggs that will exploit opportunities for personal gain. So, because of that, it’s always advisable for developers, potential owners to ensure they don’t cut corners. If you are sure you are being exploited or extorted, provide evidence. People should be ready to avoid being victims of extortion.”

Diary of compromised officials

In 2023, a non-governmental organisation, Coalition Against Corruption and Bad Governance(CACOBAG), in an open letter to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, detailed why the state government needed to deal with corrupt state officials, who connived with builders to compromise standards, to address the challenge of building collapse.

Signed by its chairman, Toyin Raheem, it wrote:“The group is saddened that concerning buildings that are being demolished in Lagos State, it is the building owners and tenants alone that are being punished, leaving the compromised officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency(LASBCA) to enjoy the proceeds of their crime.

“It is an open secret that LASBCA officials collect bribes to look the other way when building regulations are being violated. This criminal attitude of LASBCA officials encouraged and emboldened developers to infringe. The experiences of many developers are undisputable testimony in this regard.”

The group continued: “A LASBCA official, a registered builder, was alleged to have collected N500,000 from a developer. As a monitoring officer on Lagos Island, he connived with the developer, who demolished a 190-year-old national monument, Ilojo Bar ( Olaiya House) at Tinubu Square, Lagos Island on Sunday, September 11, 2016.”

“This Brazilian Heritage Building initially owned by the Fernandez Family was listed among Nigeria’s national monuments by the colonial government Antiquity Office, Gazette 25 Vol. 43 of April 6, 1955. Rather than being sent to jail, the LASBCA official was merely eased out of the civil service while the regulatory body, the Council for Registered Builders of Nigeria, overlooked the matter.

“On November 1, 2019, a 2-storey building collapsed at Glover Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, under the watchful eye of a compromised LASBCA official, who is a registered builder. The Lagos State Ministry of Justice set up a panel to punish the offender(s). After a while, the matter died down. The very weak Council for Registered Builders of Nigeria did nothing to its members that erred.

This LASBCA monitoring officer remains in the agency unscathed till today.” Speaking further on the havoc allegedly caused by compromised LASBCA officials and why Governor Sanwo-Olu must act fast, the group added: “Sir, do not treat LASBCA staff as sacred cows. Pampering them for long has been counterproductive.

Your first tenure, 2019 to 2023, recorded the highest number of building collapses in the history of Lagos State. The greedy LASBCA officials sabotaged your tenure through compromise.”

How compromised officials fuel building collapse Ex-NIOB President

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph on how compromised officials worsen Nigeria’s building collapse crisis, former NIOB President, Kunle Awobodu, said: “Naturally, it is unethical and immoral for such a practice to fester in monitoring circles.

Those who are embarking on monitoring for the sake of personal enrichment are not helping the industry and are a sabotage to our efforts to stem the frequency of building collapse. Such people should be made to face the law if they are caught. Corruption is naturally a problem that requires a lot of counselling, a lot of education and enlightenment too.

Between 1974 and November 5, 2024, Nigeria recorded 635 cases of building collapse, a report by the Building Collapse Prevention Guild revealed. According to the guild, Lagos State recorded the highest cases with 55.28 per cent, which represents over 351 building collapse cases in the last 50 years.

Abuja and Anambra are in the second and third places respectively with 4.25 per cent and 4.09 per cent. The report partly stated: “Lagos State accounts for 55.28 per cent of recorded building collapse incidents in Nigeria. Abuja follows in second place with 4.25 per cent, Anambra ranks third with 4.09 per cent. Oyo is fourth, and Kano holds fifth place with 3.46 per cent.

Taraba, Bayelsa, Gombe, and Yobe states each recorded their first building collapse incident in 2022. In Zamfara, Taraba, Yobe, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Sokoto, Gombe, Katsina, and Kebbi states, there has been only one recorded building collapse.”

‘Safety dilemma’

Speaking on the challenges that confront safety engineers while dealing with project owners, Seun Faluyi, President of Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineers, detailed how quality is sacrificed on the altar of greed in an interview with Sunday Telegraph.

“There are many highly competent safety engineers in Nigeria, including many who are members of the Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineers and the Nigerian Society of Engineers but are many times confronted by what is sometimes called the safety trilemma project owners who are trying to cut down on cost while demanding increases in scope, while labouring under pressures to manage regulatory compliance.

Unfortunately, project owners often treat Safety as a compliance checklist, rather than a governance function. In addition, many safety officers on sites are underqualified and poorly paid. “There is often pressure not to stop work even when danger is obvious. Regulatory enforcement is inconsistent. Safety engineers have to work within these and other such constraints in getting their work done.”

LASBCA dodges questions

Meanwhile, when Sunday Telegraph put a call across to the spokesman of LASBCA, Adu Ademuyiwa, to comment on the grievous allegations of corruption against officials of the agency, he asked to be given time to conduct his investigations. When he was called the second day as directed, he failed to speak.