Lagos State Government recently hosted a oneday Breakfast Roundtable with media stakeholders, themed “Where Headlines Begin,” to strengthen participatory governance and media collaboration.

Special Adviser to the Governor, Dr Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen, emphasised the media’s role in promoting transparency and public trust, stating, “The media is an indispensable partner in governance.”

He highlighted initiatives like Eko Cares Financial Assistance Programme and Lagos CitizensGate digital feedback platform, aimed at social inclusion and citizenresponsive governance.

Permanent Secretary, Engr. Sholabomi Shasore stressed the need for institutionalised engagement, saying, “The government is not seeking cheerleaders, but informed and constructive voices.”

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotosho, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive governance, stating, “The Lagos State Government does not discriminate and remains committed to inclusive governance.”

Chairman of Nigeria Reputation Management Group, Mr Yomi Badejo Okusanya, called for collective ownership, describing Lagos as “a brand whose greatest strength lies in shared ownership among its people”.