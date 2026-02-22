New Telegraph

February 22, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Lagos Holds Strategic…

Lagos Holds Strategic Breakfast Roundtable With Media Stakeholders

Lagos Holds Strategic Breakfast Roundtable With Media Stakeholders

Lagos State Government recently hosted a oneday Breakfast Roundtable with media stakeholders, themed “Where Headlines Begin,” to strengthen participatory governance and media collaboration.

Special Adviser to the Governor, Dr Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen, emphasised the media’s role in promoting transparency and public trust, stating, “The media is an indispensable partner in governance.”

He highlighted initiatives like Eko Cares Financial Assistance Programme and Lagos CitizensGate digital feedback platform, aimed at social inclusion and citizenresponsive governance.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Permanent Secretary, Engr. Sholabomi Shasore stressed the need for institutionalised engagement, saying, “The government is not seeking cheerleaders, but informed and constructive voices.”

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotosho, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive governance, stating, “The Lagos State Government does not discriminate and remains committed to inclusive governance.”

Chairman of Nigeria Reputation Management Group, Mr Yomi Badejo Okusanya, called for collective ownership, describing Lagos as “a brand whose greatest strength lies in shared ownership among its people”.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

World Pangolin Day: Wild Africa Calls For Action On Proposed Bill To Protect Pangolins
Read Next

APC Excos Emerge Through Consensus In 20 Lagos LGAs