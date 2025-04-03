Lagos Holds Maiden Energy Summit

Share

The Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources is gearing up to host its inaugural Lagos Energy Summit, themed “Journey to Energy for All.” The event holds between 15th and 18th of April, 2025

According to the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Engr. Abiodun Ogunleye, the premier event aims to bring together stakeholders in the energy sector to drive the adoption of innovative energy solutions, promote sustainable mineral resources development, and foster collaboration among stakeholders.

Speaking at a briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Center, Alausa Secretariat, Thursday, the Commissioner stated further that the summit will drive the adoption of innovative energy solutions, promote sustainable mineral resources development that will power the State’s socio-economic growth and development, and foster collaboration among stakeholders.

More importantly, Ogunleye added that the summit would focus on the newly-enacted Lagos State Electricity Law 2024, as it affects Energy Policies, the Lagos State Energy Regulatory Commission and other related matters. This, he said, would aid the achievement of the State’s energy goals on generation and distribution.

The Commissioner said the key objectives of the upcoming programme were to Create a Community Of Interest around Identified Energy Solutions: Develop a community of like-minded individuals interested in the development of the State’s goals of ensuring access to Energy for all through innovative solutions, Promoting Sustainable Energy Solutions, Fostering sustainable growth and innovation within the State’s renewable energy market and development among other initiatives.

At the briefing which had in attendance, Commissioner For Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, Engr Ogunleye said the planned summit is not just about discussions but about action, adding that about five thousand participants and one hundred and fifty facilitators speakers, and panelists are expect at the summit, wbi h will have energy expert and former Minister of Power, Professor Bath Nnaji as keynite speaker.

Expected at four days event are Energy Professionals, Government Officials, Private Sector Investors: Academia and Research Institutions and Environmentalists

He added that representatives from international organizations, development agencies, and NGOs working on energy-related projects and interested in funding energy projects, the local communities, energy solution Providers and financial Intuitions are also expected.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

