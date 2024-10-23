Lagos Holds International Cultural Festival

Share

…Lagos deserves a place on world tourism calendar – Tourism Commissioner

Lagos State Government is set to hold the maiden edition of its International Cultural Festival. According to the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, the carnival is a platform for African creatives to come together, showcase their talents, exchange ideas, and collaborate on groundbreaking projects.

She was speaking on Wednesday at a briefing heralding the event which she said will place Lagos on the world tourism calendar.

Billed to take place at the J.Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Onikan Lag, the festival is being packaged in partnership with QDance Center and will feature displays of various African cultures from different parts of the country and Africa and will last a period of nine days.

According to her: “Afropolis is an international festival of arts, creativity and innovation with visitors and artistes expected from Nigeria and different parts of the world such as Kaduna, Kabo, Jos, Ghana, Senegal, Lome, Addis Ababa, São Paulo, Amsterdam, Bologna, the US among other European and South American countries.

Fashioned after global festivals like the Nottingham Carnival in the UK, the Lagos International Carnival will attract thousands of visitors to Lagos annually.

Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka enumerated activities lined up for the nine-day festival. She also described the festival as groundbreaking.

“Afropolis is not just an event; it is a celebration of our identity, a showcase of our talents, and a testament to the power of creativity to unite and inspire. From October 26th to November 3rd, Lagos will become the epicentre of African creativity, welcoming artists, innovators, and enthusiasts from across the continent and beyond,” Awoyinfa said.

She said there would be a fireside chat with the Deputy Governor, on October 26, followed by a grand opening ceremony at The Vibez Stage and a cocktail on the same day.

The second day, October 27th will feature a street carnival procession on Lagos island, and also the official opening ceremony of J.Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History. While Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu will lead members of the States Executive and other dignitaries on a tour of the centre.

She further said that November 3rd will mark an International Performance Weekend followed by a grand finale Afro House and EDM Rave on November 3rd.

She said: “Afropolis is more than a festival; it is a platform for African creatives to come together, showcase their talents, exchange ideas, and collaborate on groundbreaking projects.

“It is a celebration of Lagos

as the largest black cultural melting pot in the world, a city that continues to lead in various creative sectors such as music, fashion, gaming, tech, design, film, dance, AI, and research,” she said.

I’m his remarks, the Artistic Director of Afropolis 2024, Qudus Onikeku said Lagos being the biggest black capital of the world deserves to have a world-class cultural festival, concluding that the festival is a dream come true adding that

“Lagos is a creative capital of the world. We are ready to compete with the world. Afropolis is an African/diaspora festival. We have been dreaming about this for over a year to give Lagos an international festival,” he said.

Onikeku noted that the festival will boost the GDP of the state as it will improve the local economy of the state with local vendors selling and displaying their goods ranging from food to artistic materials among others.

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso said with Afropolis 2024, the state government will be able to replicate other international festivals in the state.

“We have everything that can bring the world to come and learn about African culture,” Omotoso said.

The Lagos Cultural Festival also will project the rich cultural heritage and creative spirit that defines the Lagos metropolis.

Share

Please follow and like us: