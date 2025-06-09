Lagos High Court To Begin Annual Vacation, July 21

Share

The Lagos State High Court will begin its annual vacation from July 21 to September 12 to end the 2024/2025 legal year of the state judiciary.

This is contained in a notice dated June 5 and signed by the State Chief Registrar, Mr Tajudeen Elias.

Elias stated that the State Chief Judge, Justice Kazeem Alogba, approved the annual vacation under Order 49, Rule 4(D) of the High Court of Lagos Civil Procedure Rules, 2019.

However, he noted that the Criminal Division of the High Court would continue to sit during the vacation.

READ ALSO

The chief registrar said that any application for an urgent hearing could be made by summons in chambers before the vacation judge or the judge before whom the substantive case was pending.

He also stated that the 2025/2026 legal year of the state judiciary would begin on Sept.15, while the new legal year service would take place on Sept. 22.

Elias said: “Notwithstanding the long vacation, the Criminal Division of the High Court of Lagos State may sit throughout the vacation.

“Where a judge of a criminal division is on vacation, a vacation judge may be assigned to deal with all pending criminal cases in that court.

“Notwithstanding the long vacation, any case or matter may be heard by a judge during the period of vacation (except on a Sunday or public holiday).

“Where such case or matter is urgent, a judge will, at the consent of all parties concerned, agree to hear it.”

Share