Lagos High Court Begins Christmas Vacation Dec 24

Share

The Lagos State High Court will on December 24 begin its Christmas holiday.

This is contained in a notice signed by the acting Chief Registrar, Mr Tajudeen Elias, dated November 27, and made available to journalists yesterday. According to the notice issued, the court will resume fully on Jan. 3, 2025.

Elias said the decision was made by the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, in accordance with Order 49, Rule 4(c) and 5 of the High Court of Lagos State (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019..

He said during the vacation period, judges would handle urgent applications related to cases already assigned to them.

The notice reads: “Arrangements for dealing with urgent causes during the christmas vacation are that each judge will deal with all urgent applications related to any substantive cause already assigned to him or her.

“Any urgent application will be dealt with by the judge to whom the application is specifically assigned.

“Notwithstanding the provisions of order 49, rule 4 (supra) any cause or matter may be heard by a judge during the period of the Christmas vacation where such a cause or matter is urgent, provided that the conditions prescribed by order 49 rule 5 (supra) shall be observed and complied with.”

Share

Please follow and like us: