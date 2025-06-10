Lagos High Court Begins Annual Vacation July 21 – Registrar

Share

The Lagos State High Court will begin its annual vacation on July 21 to end the 2024/2025 legal year of the state judiciary.

This is contained in a notice dated June 5 and signed by the State Chief Registrar, Mr Tajudeen Elias. According to the notice, the vacation will end on Sept. 12.

Elias stated that the State Chief Judge, Justice Kazeem Alogba, approved the annual vacation pursuant to Order 49, Rule 4(D) of the High Court of Lagos Civil Procedure Rules, 2019. However, he noted that the Criminal Division of the High Court would continue to sit during the vacation.

Elias said: “Notwithstanding the long vacation, the Criminal Division of the High Court of Lagos State may sit throughout the period of the vacation.

“Where a judge of a criminal division is on vacation, a vacation judge may be assigned to deal with all pending criminal cases in that court.

“Notwithstanding the long vacation, any case or matter may be heard by a judge during the period of vacation (except on a Sunday or public holiday)

