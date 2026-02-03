Lagos: Heavy Traffic On Third Mainland Bridge As Commercial Bus Burst Into Flames

Panic spread among motorists yesterday evening as a commercial bus burst into flames on the Third Mainland Bridge, one of Nigeria’s busiest and most critical transport links, leading to severe traffic disruptions across the corridor.

The incident occurred near the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Waterfront section of the bridge, heading inward Iyana Oworo, according to multiple reports from the Lagos State Traffic Management Author- ity (LASTMA).

LASTMA officials quickly mobilised to the scene, securing the area and directing traffic while fire service teams worked to extinguish the blaze.

In an official update posted on its social media platforms, LASTMA stated: “A commercial bus has caught fire on the Third Mainland Bridge near the UNILAG Waterfront, inward Iyana Oworo. Fire Service officials are currently on the scene making concerted efforts to extinguish the blaze.

The incident has led to significant traffic congestion, with the backlog now extending to Adekunle. Motorists are advised to exercise patience on approach.” Visuals shared by LASTMA and eyewitnesses showed thick smoke billowing from the vehicle as flames consumed parts of the bus. The agency emphasised that its officers remained on ground to manage flow and ensure public safety.

As of the latest reports, no casualties have been confirmed, and all passengers and the driver were believed to have evacuated safely be- fore the fire intensified. The exact cause of the inferno remains under investigation, with preliminary speculation pointing to possible mechanical or electrical faults.

LASTMA urged drivers to stay calm, adhere to instructions from traffic officials, and consider alternatives such as the Eko Bridge or Carter Bridge where possible. Recovery operations, including clearing the charred remains of the bus, were underway to restore normal flow