Lagos Haemocentral Digitises Blood Transfusion Services To Save Lives

In a groundbreaking move to modernise and secure blood transfusion services, the Lagos State Government officially launched the HaemoCentral Blood Inventory Management System (BIMS) and the official website of the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Committee (LSBTC) on Tuesday, June 24.

The event, held at the Providence by Mantis Hotel in GRA, Ikeja, marked a pivotal step in the state’s digital health transformation journey.

The HaemoCentral is a digital Blood Inventory Management System (BIMS) developed by the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Committee (LSBTC) to streamline blood donation, screening, inventory, and transfusion processes across public and private health facilities.

It ensures real-time tracking, equitable allocation, and improved access to safe blood, in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S Plus Agenda and the Lagos State Development Plan 2052.

Key features include donor appointment booking, barcode labelling for traceability, secure role-based data access, and integration with the Lagos Smart Health Information Platform (SHIP).

By replacing manual systems with digital efficiency, HaemoCentral addresses delays, inventory mismanagement, and safety concerns, while strengthening the state’s capacity to save lives through a reliable, tech-enabled blood service.

In her address at the event, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Health, Dr. (Mrs.) Kemi Ogunyemi, described the initiative as “long overdue” and rooted in deeply personal and professional experiences.

Recalling a troubling incident involving a family member’s fear of transfusion, she stressed that the launch of HaemoCentral would allay public fears and foster trust in Lagos’ health system. “People think blood transfusion is like surgery.

And it is, because if it’s not done properly, the patient can die,” she said. Dr. Ogunyemi highlighted the human and emotional cost of poor transfusion protocols. “I remember back at the Health Service Commission, we had a case of death linked to transfusion.

We realised then that there was no proper protocol. This system is going to change that,” she noted. She commended the move from a manual process to digital tracking, asserting that HaemoCentral offers transparency, efficiency, and above all, safety.

HaemoCentral addresses delays, inventory mismanagement, and safety concerns

She noted that the HaemoCentral system digitises the entire blood value chain, from donor registration, screening, and cross-matching, to inventory control, barcoding, quality audits, and haemovigilance.

These functionalities, she said, align with Lagos’ THEMES Plus agenda and the Lagos State Development Plan 2052, which focuses on people-centered innovation and technology-driven governance.

Emphasizing compliance and sustainability, Dr. Ogunyemi announced that the HaemoCentral platform underwent a Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA) to ensure alignment with Nigeria’s data protection laws.

She stressed that this was not only a technological solution but also a policy-aligned transformation with long-term impact on health outcomes. “We are not just building systems. We are building trust.

We are saving lives,” she concluded. Earlier in his presentation on the LSBTC Journey to digitisation of its services, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, noted that the launch of the HaemoCentral was a defining moment in the digitisation of the state’s healthcare system.

“We are presenting a system that reflects our commitment to safe, efficient, and data-driven blood services. It’s not just a platform, it’s a legacy,” he stated.

Dr. Ogboye emphasised the integration of HaemoCentral into SHIP, the Lagos State Smart Health Information Platform, saying it enables real-time data synchronisation across public and private blood banks.

The Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Committee (LSBTC), Dr. Bodunrin Osikomaiya, described the official launch of HaemoCentral and the LSBTC website as a defining moment in the evolution of blood services in Lagos. She emphasised that this development is more than a milestone but a vital shift toward accountability, transparency, and life-saving precision.

“These are not abstract issues. They cost lives every day,” she said, referencing the recent UK Infected Blood Inquiry which exposed systemic failures in blood safety and record-keeping. Managing Director, Digital Health Platforms — the company responsible for developing the platform and responsible for the Lagos SHIP, Mr. Olapegba described HaemoCentral as the first digital health tool to plug directly into the SHIP ecosystem.

“Every part of this system was designed with safety and compliance in mind—from the barcode adhesives to data encryption. We made sure it meets Nigerian and international standards,” he said.

He also noted that all data generated by HaemoCentral would be securely housed under SHIP and made accessible to decision-makers for better planning and policy. “This is what smart healthcare looks like — digital, centralized, and secure,” he added.