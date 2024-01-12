Lagos Guber Victory: Sanwo-Olu Reacts To Supreme Court Judgment

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reacted to the Supreme Court’s affirmation of his election as Governor of Lagos State.

Recall that Mr Adediran Abdulazeez Olajide and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) respectively in the February 25, 2023, governorship election, had in separate petitions challenged the affirmation of the election of the Governor and Deputy Governor by the Appellate Court.

While Rhodes-Vivour approached the tribunal seeking to set aside the Court of Appeal’s judgement, on the ground that the Deputy Governor had renounced his Nigerian citizenship; Olajide wanted the Appeal Court ruling in the elections set aside citing pre-election matters.

But the Supreme Court in its ruling affirmed that Dr. Hamzat is a Nigerian by birth, declaring that the renunciation of citizenship of a citizen by birth must be registered by the Nigerian president, adding that the appellant did not provide evidence to that effect.

The appeals were dismissed by a three-man appellate court panel led by Justice Yargata Nimpar, citing constitutional disqualification for Jandor, who was not a member of the All Progressives Congress, and lack of merit in proving their case.

Reacting to the judgement, while thanking God for the victory at the Apex Court, Governor Sanwo-olu described the judgement as an affirmation that revalidates the trust and confidence Lagosians have placed in the vision of administration for a greater Lagos.

As seen in an update on his X handle, while appreciating supporters and well-wishers for their steadfastness while the case lasted, the Governor opined that “there are no victors and no vanquished.”

He then extended the olive branch to all and sundry to join “to join our train of progressive governance. We run an inclusive government and do not claim a monopoly of ideas.” he said.

He also stated that Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzatprivileged to have been elected to serve “at this auspicious moment in the history of our state, while urging those whom he described as “sitting in the fence” to join him to “continue working together to build a Lagos that thrives, progresses, and uplifts every resident, even as he reaffirmed his administration’s commitment, saying: “The journey continues, and our commitment remains steadfast.”