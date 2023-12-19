Lagos Guber: S’Court Reserves Judgments In Rhodes-Vivour, Jandor Appeal Against Sanwo-Olu

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, reserved judgments in an appeal filed by the Governorship candidates of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and his counterpart in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Azeez Adediran, against the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

New Telegraph recalls that Sanwo-Olu contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship election held on March 18, 2023, alongside Jandor of the PDP and Rhodes-Vivour of the LP.

The governorship candidates who are seeking to be declared the Governor of Lagos State appeal against the earlier judgments of the Court of Appeal in Lagos, which affirmed the two decisions of the election tribunal.