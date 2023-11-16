Lagos Guber: Sanwo-Olu Rejoices Over Appeal Court Victory

In a unanimous judgement, the three-member panel of the appellate court, led by Yargata Nimpar, dismissed the appeals and affirmed Sanwo-Olu as the duly elected governor of Lagos State.

Reacting to the judgement, Mr Sanwo-Olu in a statement made available to newsmen said he accepted the Court of Appeal’s verdict with a sense of responsibility.

According to him, he accepted the verdict with a desire to continue with the giant strides of his administration to leave a great legacy for the people of Lagos State.

”With a sense of humility, I welcome the decision of the Court of Appeal, which ruled today in our favour, thereby validating the position of the people of Lagos, who freely cast their ballots to return my deputy and me. We do not take it for granted.

”Today’s judicial pronouncements, like those of the Lagos State Elections Petition Tribunal, have buoyed my confidence in our country’s judicial system.

”The court examined all the issues and did justice to them, without leaving anyone in doubt as to who was the rightful winner of the election.

“Our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) will continue to maintain its firm belief in the judicial process.

”My deputy and I have satisfied all the constitutional requirements and are now more focused on delivering the democratic dividends to our people.

“With deep gratitude to the Almighty God, I humbly accept today’s Appeal Court verdict, with a sense of responsibility and a desire to continue with the giant strides of our administration to leave a great legacy for our people,” he said.

He added that the judicial victory had further strengthened his resolve to impact the lives of Lagos residents positively, regardless of their political persuasion, in line with the state’s THEMES+ development agenda.

”We urge our opponents to embrace the olive branch and join our sure march to the Greater Lagos that keeps rising by the day.

”May God bless Lagos State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.