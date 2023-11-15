Lagos Guber: LP’s Appeal Against Sanwo-Olu’s Election Dismissed

The Lagos division of the Court of Appeal, on Wednesday, dismissed the Appeal instituted by the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour alongside his party.

Consequently, the Appellate Court affirmed the decision of the Election Petition Tribunal, Ikeja, returning Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Obafemi Hamzat as the Governor and Deputy Governor of the state.

It would be recalled that in March, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Sanwo-Olu as the winner of the Lagos State governorship election.

Sanwo-Olu scored 762,134 votes to defeat his close challenger, Rhodes-Vivour, who scored 312,329 votes.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abdulazeez Adediran, also known as Jandor, came a distant third with 62,449 votes.

Dissatisfied, the LP and PDP candidates headed for the Tribunal to nullify Sanwo-Olu’s victory.

The Tribunal, in its ruling on September 25, dismissed Adediran and Rhodes-Vivour’s suit which had sought to nullify the victory of Sanwo-Olu at the poll.

Still not pleased, Jandor on October 13, filed 34 grounds of appeal challenging the judgment of the Tribunal.

In its judgment, the Appeal Court panel, presided over by Justice Yargata Nimpa, dismissed the suit filed by the LP governorship candidate as lacking in merit.

The other two justices on the panel are Justice Samuel Bola and Justice Paul Bassey.