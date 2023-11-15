Lagos Guber Appeal: Judgement Impeccable, Lucid – Obafemi Hamzat

…says it improves democratic credentials

Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Kadri Hamzat has commended and expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the delivery of the Appeal court judgement that affirmed his and the second term election of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

The Deputy Governor while extolling the Judiciary after their election was upheld by the appellate court on Wednesday, said the judgement “improves our democratic credentials”, describing it as “impeccable, very lucid and well explained even to non-lawyers.”

After the determination of a suit by the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate in the March 18th governorship election in the state, Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran, challenging the second term election of Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat as governor and deputy respectively, the Lagos DG also said that the administration will not be distracted from its developmental agenda, which he says has been bringing landmark transformation to the state.

“We should be proud of the judicial system, that’s my first reaction. The deputy governor said in a brief interaction with journalists Wednesday afternoon, likening the efforts of the Judges to the erudition of academics.

“It’s like somebody doing a PhD. You do a literature review, so it seems to me that the judges went into the last judgments and tied all their decisions to either apex court or court of appeal decisions. And that it is in sync with those principles.

Further, he said: “So, for me, we are all educated, it seems that it is very thorough, they did a wonderful job. And like I was telling the Attorney General the work of these judges is not easy.

“You can imagine all the corresponding cases that were cited. It’s a lot of work for them. I’m impressed and like I said as a Nigerian, I’m very proud of our judiciary.

When asked what the appellate court’s verdict meant to him with issues bordering on his citizenship settled by the announcement, he said “I don’t want us to litigate the cases again.

“I took time to read the judgement of the tribunal. And to me, it was impeccable, very lucid, and well explained even to non-lawyers. It was tied to various other cases

“For me, it seems that the tribunal did its job. Talking to other lawyers, senior and young ones, they thought that this was a solid case. So, you leave it to the judiciary and do what you have to do. That’s for the lawyers to be apprehensive not for me.” he stated.

On what it meant for Nigerians, especially residents of the state, the deputy governor stressed that: The election took place months ago. The people of the state voted for us. That for us is the most important. The ability to convince fellow Lagosians of what we intend to do, he enthused

Praising the judgement, he also vowed that they (the Sanwo-olu-led Lagos state government) would not be distracted.

“It’s important. It’s part of our process. In my view, it enriches our democratic credentials, however, we must do what we have to do.

“And that’s what the governors, myself, and the whole cabinet, that’s what we are doing. Those are the things we must focus on,” he concluded.