As the battle for the 2027 Lagos State governorship election draws closer, an APC support group, “The Ambode Comeback Crusaders”, is seeking the nomination of former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode as the party’s flag bearer.

The group, in an open letter dated Sunday, September 28, argued that Ambode’s financial prudence and expertise advanced Lagos as a leading economic hub.

Signed by the convener of the group, Abiodun Fashola, describing Ambode’s inclusive approach to governance as a trait that positions him as a leader who listens to the yearnings of stakeholders.

Fashola further stated that the former governor is one with a track record, which he demonstrated during his first tenure as Lagos State governor from 2015 – 2019, which showed significant strides in public transportation, infrastructural development and healthcare delivery.

“As you deliberate on candidates for the upcoming elections, I urge you to consider the broader implications of Ambode’s second term. His proven track record and vision for the future align seamlessly with APC’s commitment to progress and development,” the letter reads.

The group, however, asserted that the return of Ambode would“propel Lagos into a new era of prosperity and innovation” while reinvigorating the party’s image for progress.

New Telegraph reports that President Bola Tinubu, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, Deputy Governor Dr Obafemi Hazmat, and other stakeholders in the state are also copied in the open letter.

Ambode, a trained accountant and fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, took over from Babatunde Fashola as Lagos Governor in 2015, but lost his bid for reelection in 2029 after losing the APC primary to the incumbent Governor Sanwo-Olu.