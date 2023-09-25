Lagos Guber: Anxiety As Tribunal Delivers Judgment

There was anxiety and panic across the state as the Lagos State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal presided over by Justice Arum Ashom is set to deliver judgment on the petitions filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the March 18 election, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor.

New Telegraph reports that after the announcement of the lawyers and parties involved in the case, Justice Ashom announced that the Tribunal would first deliver judgment in the case of the PDP and its candidate before giving its decision on another petition filed by the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

Justice Ashom also told petitioners that his colleague, Justice Mikail Abdullahi, would read the final judgment on behalf of the three-man panel, while Justice Igho Braimoh is the third judge in the panel.

At the time of this report, Justice Abdullahi was still reading the judgment as the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Bimbola Salu-Hudeyin, were present in the courtroom, while Rhodes-Vivour and Jandor, of LP and PDP respectively were conspicuously absent.

