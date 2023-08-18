Lagos, Group Partner On Climate Change

Lagos State government has struck a partnership with the Creative Youth Community Development Initiative – Solution17 for Climate Action and New York University, Abu Dhabi, to promote climate change awareness and action through artistic expression. Speaking during the press briefing on Thursday, the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources Permanent Secretary Gaji Omobolaji said the project was expected to increase the contribution of youths towards an inclusive and solutions-oriented climate conference.

Gaji said the project would be done through the project – Art for Climate Change, listing some of the activities lined up to include, Pre-Artnovation 1 & 2- Artists meet Technologists (Ideation and Brainstorming), Google MeetUp and Slack, Private Exhibition in Lagos – Special Viewing, Dialogue Series NYU Abu Dhabi and Live painting marathon, Abu Dhabi and Dialogue Series in Nigeria in Partnership with United Nations / Lagos State University.

The government said the Art for Climate Change is a follow-up to the MOU signed between New York University (NYU), Abu Dhabi and COP28 UAE, which aims to enhance the role of higher education institutions in knowledge-sharing, climate action, and youth engagement.