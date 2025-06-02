Lagos Gridlock: Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates €410m Omi Eko Water Transport Project

Share

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has inaugurated the €410 million ‘Omi Eko Water Transport Project’, a major initiative aimed at decongesting Lagos roads by unlocking the state’s underutilised waterways. The project, backed by the European Union and private sector partners, is set to commence in June.

Recall that Omi Eko, meaning ‘Lagos Waters’, will establish over 15 ferry routes, deliver 25 high-capacity ferries, upgrade existing jetties, and introduce a central control and command centre to enhance safety and coordination on the inland waterways.

New Telegraph learnt that the financing model was structured as a PublicPrivate Partnership (PPP), combining €190 million in private investment with €220 million in grants and concessional loans from the European Union and affiliated development institutions.

Speaking at the project signing ceremony in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu said: “This is more than a transport solution, it is a transformational project. “For decades, our roads have carried more than they were designed for, and the consequences are clear: gridlock, lost productivity, and environmental pollution.

“With Omi Eko, we are opening up the blue corridors of Lagos and bringing relief to our people.” Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to delivering the project on schedule and ensuring value for money. He said: “We are not here to talk.

We are here to deliver. Our people deserve better, and with Omi Eko, we are giving them better.” The governor emphasised the strategic role of waterways in the state’s long-term mobility plan. He said: “Lagos has over 22 percent of its landmass covered by water.

“It is only sensible to fully exploit this God-given asset to connect communities, boost commerce, and reduce dependence on road transport.” Earlier, EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi, had described the project as “a milestone in the EU’s commitment to sustainable development and urban resilience in Africa.” Isopi said: “Omi Eko represents what partnership should be—ambitious, inclusive, and climate-conscious.”

Share