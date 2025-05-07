Lagos Grants Over 37,000 Building Approvals

Share

The Lagos State Government has announced major achievements in physical planning and urban development, with over 37,000 building approvals granted in the last six years as part of sweeping reforms aimed at fostering sustainable urban growth.

Speaking at the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre in Ikeja, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Oluyinka Olumide, outlined the administration’s progress under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He revealed that the state has approved a total of 37,266 building applications for residential, commercial, institutional, and mixed-use purposes since the beginning of the administration.

In 2024 alone, the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) granted approvals for 95 hospitals, 27 petrol stations, 151 shopping malls, and 95 schools, reflecting a broad commitment to strengthening essential infrastructure across sectors.

A significant contributor to the surge in approvals was the 180-Day Amnesty Programme, designed to allow developers and property owners to regularize building documentation without penalties.

Initially introduced as a 90-day window from June to August 2024, Governor Sanwo-Olu extended the program by an additional three months until December 31, 2024.

“The initiative exceeded expectations,” Olumide stated.

“We recorded 8,856 approvals during the amnesty period—an increase of over 300% compared to the 2,201 approvals recorded during a similar pre-amnesty window.”

In a bid to foster inclusive development, the commissioner also highlighted the implementation of Lower Order Plans, such as Development Guide Plans, Action Area Plans, and Neighborhood Plans, which are tailored to local needs.

These plans designate land uses for critical infrastructure, including roads, schools, housing, and commercial centers.

Olumide emphasized the role of the Lagos State Physical Planning and Building Control Appeals Committee, which has gained increased public trust by operating independently and transparently.

He noted that over 70% of land-use and development-related petitions received were successfully resolved through mediation, thereby reducing litigation and encouraging broader public participation in urban planning processes.

In support of improved regulation and innovation in planning, the Sanwo-Olu administration has launched key initiatives such as revamped inter-agency collaboration, the Lagos Physical Planning Summit, and proposed the establishment of two new technical departments: the Plan Monitoring and Implementation Department and the Planning and Design Department.

“These initiatives reflect our commitment to a responsive, innovative, and people-focused planning sector,” Olumide concluded.

“By strengthening regulatory frameworks and encouraging private-sector investment, we are laying the foundation for a more resilient and sustainable Lagos.”

