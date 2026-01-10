Lagos Gran Fondo ‘EKO 170’ Partners Mikano, Changan

The organising committee of the inaugural Lagos Gran Fondo “EKO 170” is proud to announce a landmark partnership with Mikano International Limited Motors Division, and Changan, a leading powerhouse in Nigeria’s engineering and manufacturing sector.

Mikano and Changan have been appointed as the Official Platinum and Founding Infrastructure Partner for Nigeria’s premier 170km cycling challenge, taking place on January 11.

This strategic alliance signifies a major commitment to delivering a world-class, safe, and sustainable sporting event for Lagos.

Mikano International Limited Motors Division and Changan’s support will form the operational backbone of the EKO 170, providing critical in kind infrastructure that includes a fleet of official lead, commissaire, and support vehicles, on-site power generation for the festival village, medical support services, and rider sustenance.