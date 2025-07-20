Lagos Govt Warns Traders Against Illegal Trading

Lagos State Government has issued a stern warning to traders illegally operating under critical infrastructure such as the Idumagbo Bridge and the Third Mainland Bridge.

The warning followed an inspection tour conducted on Saturday by the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

Speaking during the tour, Wahab said the tour revealed substantial progress in the state’s flood control initiatives and underscored the need for continued public cooperation.

According to him, Areas around Oja Oba and Adeniji Adele will no longer be tolerated as the state government intensifies efforts to mitigate flooding through major drainage and infrastructure projects.

He noted that the ongoing construction of the Onikoyi/Turnbull drainage collector, designed to link Banana Island and Park View Estate, will drastically reduce flooding in those upscale areas once completed.

READ ALSO

He also disclosed that several street-level drains are being expanded to connect with larger collectors in order to better handle runoff, particularly in the frequently inundated Banana Island axis.

However, the commissioner expressed concern over the resurgence of unregulated commercial activity beneath cleared bridge areas, warning that such actions undermine the state’s long-term infrastructure plans.

He also cautioned that those who continue to ignore the state’s directives are not only endangering themselves and others but could later shift blame to the government when preventable disasters occur.

“Let me make this clear: public safety must take precedence over informal trading. These structures are not intended for market activity; they are critical flood control assets,” Wahab stated.