Lagos Govt Warns Sarah Martins Against Cooking On Public Roads

The Lagos State Government has issued a stern warning to Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins, against cooking and distributing food on public roads, saying the activity violates environmental and public order regulations.

The State Government gave this warning on Saturday, March 7, in a statement issued by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

According to the Commissioner, the actress had previously been cautioned over a similar activity last year but was allowed to continue at the time due to the philanthropic nature of the initiative.

He advised the actress to channel her charitable outreach through approved locations and proper channels so that assistance to vulnerable residents can be provided without violating environmental laws.

The statement reads, “My attention has been drawn to your recent activity of cooking and distributing food on the streets of Lagos

“While we acknowledge and appreciate the spirit of charity and compassion behind what you are trying to do, carrying out such activities on public roads, walkways or medians is not permitted under Lagos environmental and public order regulations.

“Cooking or trading on public infrastructure poses safety, sanitation and traffic concerns. You were previously cautioned about this same issue last year due to the understanding of its philanthropic intention and pleas.

“I would strongly advise that you desist from carrying out street cooking or similar activities in public spaces in Lagos in order to avoid apprehension and prosecution.

“If you wish to continue your charitable outreach, it should be done through proper channels and in approved locations so that your efforts can support vulnerable people without violating existing laws and constituting environmental nuisance.

“We expect everyone to be law-abiding in Lagos, just as they would be in any other well-regulated city,” he said.