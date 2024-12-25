Lagos Govt Warns Event Hosts On Strict Compliance With Authorized Occupancy Limits

Share

The Lagos State Government has once again read the riot acts to event planners and operators of hospitality venues to strictly comply with safety and security measures and occupancy limits as earlier stipulated by its State Safety Commission.

The State’s Safety Commission announced that any establishments found in violation of the guidelines would face strict sanctions with the immediate closure of their venues.

Recall, following a slate of stampedes in Abuja, Anambra and Ibadan, weeks ago, the Lagos States Safety Commission, in conjunction with the Fire and Rescue Service, under the coordination of the Ministry of Special Duties last Sunday, through a press briefing in Alausa had set guidelines for organisers of events across the state, among which is the need to obtain a permit from the Commission before hosting any event of 250 persons and above.

Notably, the latest warning is coming with the observed trend of overcrowding in several clubs and lounges across the city in recent days, which is in violation of laid-down guidelines for crowd-pullers across the state.

In a public statement on Christmas day, Director General/CEO, Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola frowns at overcrowding anywhere for any purpose in the state, stressing the danger it poses, not only to pub and club operators and their patrons, but also to the general public.

Omojola said: “While we wholeheartedly support the vibrant nightlife and the economic benefits it brings, we must emphasize the paramount importance of adhering to authorized occupancy limits as approved by the Commission.”

According to him, on no account should any nightclub allow overcrowding which poses significant safety risks, including the potential for fire hazards, smoking in public spaces, compromised emergency exits, and increased likelihood of accidents.

Mojola noted that “we strongly urge all owners and operators of hospitality venues to strictly comply with the safety measures and occupancy limits set forth by the Lagos State Safety Commission”, he said adding that “These regulations are in place to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone.”

Omojola disclosed that the Commission has commenced rigorous inspections to ensure compliance, adding that any establishment found to be in violation of these safety regulations will face immediate closure and further legal actions as deemed necessary.

The DG declared that the Commission appreciated the cooperation of all stakeholders in maintaining a safe and enjoyable environment for all, “Let us work together to keep Lagos safe and thriving”. He concluded, while also urging members of the public to always call toll free emergency numbers. “For further guidance, please contact the Commission on 07000SAFETY.”

