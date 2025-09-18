Lagos Govt Vows Enhanced Safety After Afriland Towers Fire

Lagos State officials have assured residents of strengthened safety measures and improved emergency response following the recent fire at Afriland Towers on Broad Street, Lagos Island, which claimed seven lives.

At a press briefing in Alausa on Thursday, the state government expressed deep sympathies to the families and communities affected by the tragedy. The fire, which originated in the building’s basement, also destroyed valuables, leaving many residents in shock. Authorities urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading rumours that could hinder rescue efforts.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, emphasized the government’s commitment to protecting lives and property. He noted that safety protocols are being reviewed and emergency agencies are refining their operations to prevent similar incidents.

Officials from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the Safety Commission, the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), and the Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) were also present at the briefing.

In a separate incident on the same day, traders at Central Plaza near Mandilas Market lost goods worth millions to another fire, prompting the government to call for stricter adherence to safety regulations and increased public cooperation with first responders.