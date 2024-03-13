Lagos Govt Urges Residents On Safety Along Rail Lines

In an effort to minimize accidents on the rail lines, the Lagos State Government has charged community leaders, Local Government Chairmen, railway transport companies, and regulators with educating locals on the importance of safety and avoiding hazards on the state’s rail lines.

The Lagos State Safety Commission made the plea on Tuesday during a workshop held in the Gbagada District in collaboration with the Lagos Metropolitan District Transport Authority.

This call comes after the Blue and Red Line rail lines were inaugurated.

On March 9, 2023, the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital verified six deaths when a bus rapid transit attempting to cross a rail track collided with a moving train. According to reports, the train dragged the BRT from Shogunle to Ikeja’s PWD area before ultimately

While speaking during a workshop tagged “Safe by design: Building a culture of railway safety in Lagos State,” the Director General of the commission, Lanre Mojola, said even though rail transportation remained a secure and cost-effective mode of travel, it was not without safety concerns.

He said, “Across all facets of the railway system—be it tracks, level crossings, overpasses, underpasses, train cabins, or stations—we encounter risks that demand our unwavering attention. These risks include train collisions with pedestrians and vehicles, fire incidents, falls from heights, electrocution, train derailments, and entrapments, among others.

“In alignment with the commission’s mandate to preserve lives by preventing accidents, we have convened this workshop to sensitise the public, particularly our host communities, on effective strategies to avoid these hazards and mitigate their impact.

“Our seasoned railway experts and safety professionals will deliver relevant safety topics, carefully selected to underscore the importance of imbibing a culture of safety within this sector.”

Also addressing, Mr Sesan Ogundeko, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, noted that the ministry had been tasked with safeguarding the safety of persons and property across all sectors in order to stimulate socio-economic activities in the state.

He further emphasised the government’s commitment to railway safety, saying, “That’s why, in preparation for the upcoming Red Line rail and the continued operation of the Blue Line, we’ve organized this crucial railway safety sensitisation.

“This workshop serves a critical purpose: to educate the public and commuters about the occupational safety and health risks associated with railway systems. By familiarising yourselves with the safety protocols at stations, level crossings, and on-board trains, we can cultivate a collective awareness that safeguards everyone.”