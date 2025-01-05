Share

The Lagos State Government has unveiled plans for a monthly landmark tours to showcase its cultural heritage and boost tourism across the State.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Idris Aregbe made this announcement on Sunday in Ikeja.

Speaking while hosting the event for Nigerians in the diaspora and enthusiasts of Lagos, which include a city tour to highlight the beauty of the metropolis, Aregbe noted that the tour, themed “Lagos Tourism is Rising”, would be held monthly.

The government stated that the tours would take place on both land and water, emphasising the aim to present Lagos, along with its growing transportation and tourism sectors, to the world.

He further noted that the initiative was designed to honour Nigerians in the diaspora and global admirers of Lagos for choosing the city as a preferred business and holiday destination

“Through this initiative, we aim to promote our cultural heritage and strengthen the bond between the diaspora community and Lagos.

“It offers an opportunity for everyone to admire scenic views, learn, and appreciate our rich cultural history,” Aregbe said.

